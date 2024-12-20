Paul Rudd and Jack Black Are Rebooting Anaconda (and It Has a Release Date)

There’s a release date for the reboot of Anaconda starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, and it’s coming just in time for next year’s holiday season. 1997’s Anaconda isn’t a movie that one would typically think of as a comedy, but that’s how Sony Pictures is reimaging the franchise with comedy stalwarts Paul Rudd and Jack Black and director Tom Gormican. In anticipation of a new and improved Anaconda, Sony Pictures announced the movie will land in theaters on December 25, 2025. That’s a whole year away, so in the meantime, watch Rudd and Black hype up their upcoming comedy.

The Anaconda promotional video features Jack Black and Paul Rudd greeting each other with a hug. Black pulls his cellphone out so they can shot a promo video, where they officially announce that they’re making Anaconda and that it’ll be released on Christmas Day next year. “You want to get scared? You want to laugh? You want to celebrate with your friends? Or maybe you’re alone and sad and have nobody but just want to forget about that,” Rudd says. “It’s coming out on Christmas in 2025.” Black then says that the actual Anaconda is in the next room, and is about to be fed a donkey, so he and Rudd walk off to go watch.

Early reports state that the new Anaconda will feature a group of friends dealing with mid-life crises remaking a favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest only to find themselves in a fight for their lives against all manner of horrors, including violent criminals, natural disasters and, of course, giant snakes. There was a previous reboot of Anaconda in the works back in 2020 from Evan Daugherty, who previously wrote Snow White and the Huntsman.

The original Anaconda was directed by Luis Llosa and starred Ice Cube, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson. The film followed a documentary film crew who go to the Amazon rainforest looking for the world’s largest and most lethal snake, the legendary green anaconda. The film wasn’t exactly a hit with critics. It didn’t perform particularly well at the box office, but did go on to be a cult classic and ultimately spawned a franchise including Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004), Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008), Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009), and Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015). The latter film was a crossover with the Lake Placid series about a group of researchers discovering a monstrous crocodile was living in a remote Maine lake.

Directed by Tom Gormican and starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, Anaconda slithers into theaters on December 25, 2025.