Paul Thomas Anderson Praises Oppenheimer, Calls It "Nature's Way of Healing"

Oppenheimer has made history for a number of reasons since its theatrical debut, breaking an impressive string of box office records and a landmark run on IMAX screens. The film, which is the latest blockbuster from Christopher Nolan, has earned praise from fans and critics alike for its bonafide success — and it looks like Paul Thomas Anderson is joining in on the praise. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood director referred to Oppenheimer's success as "nature's way of healing," amid the ever-changing theatrical landscape.

"When a filmmaker as strong as Chris is pointing a finger at you and telling you where to go…you listen…and audiences have been rewarded for it," Anderson said. "I know some film buffs who drove from El Paso to Dallas to see the film properly. That's about 18 hours round trip."

"I don't think there's anyone who could disagree – seeing Oppenheimer on film is superior in every single way," said the filmmaker. "Not to mention, people are tired of asking, 'Why would I go to a movie theater to watch TV?' Good question…you don't have to anymore."

What Is Oppenheimer About?

Oppenheimer follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

"It's a story of immense scope and scale," Nolan previously said of the film in an interview with Total Film late last year. "And one of the most challenging projects I've ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer's story. There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we're finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I'm putting the film together, I'm thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve."

