Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2025

We’re coming to the end of the summer movie season, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps serving as the last mega-budget movie for several months. That means it’s time for streamers like Peacock to start debuting their most exciting small-screen content. July saw Peacock conclude its second season of the phenomenal Poker Face and kick off the second season of the very fun Twisted Metal. Now that we’re nearing August, get ready for the streamer to close out Twisted Metal Season 2, become the exclusive streaming home of a thriller starring Ray Nicholson and Samara Weaving, and premiere The Real Housewives of Miami After Show.
It’s a big month for Peacock, with other reality TV additions, a ton of new catalogue film titles, and the Season 4 finale of Resident Alien. That well-regarded show was just announced to end its run after this season, so now is the time to say goodbye.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s August additions below.
August 1st
Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)
Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden makes his twisted directorial debut in this edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows a dangerously persistent stalker who invades the home of a ’90s pop superstar with grand delusions of a wedding. With her life on the line and help from her loyal bodyguard, she must escape the stalker’s sinister grip before they tie the knot.
27 Dresses
47 Ronin
Argo
Battleship
The Boss
Breakin’ All the Rules
Bridesmaids
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bill Durham
Clueless
Cowboys & Aliens
Dead Presidents
Dragonheart
Duplicity
Edge of Tomorrow
Elysium
The Faculty
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Field of Dreams
Footloose
For the Love of the Game
Good Will Hunting
Grease
The Guardian
Happy Death Day
The Impossible
Joy Ride
Kindergarten Cop
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Ma
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Major Payne
The Man with the Iron Fists
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls 2
Mortal Engines
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Oblivion
Office Space
Old School
Pretty in Pink
R.I.P.D.
RV
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
School of Rock
Seven
The Shawshank Redemption
She’s All That
The Smurfs
Super 8
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Think Like a Man
Trolls
Victor Frankenstein
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
What Happens in Vegas
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Burder Trial – Finale (WBTS)
Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
August 3rd
Spoiler Alert
August 6th
Last Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Brave
The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
August 7th
Housekeeping for Beginners
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 11th
Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)
August 13th
The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
August 14th
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Monkey Man
The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 15th
Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)
August 16th
The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
August 17th
Armageddon Time
August 20th
Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
August 21st
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 22nd
Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)
A wolf and mountain lion team up when a meteor unleashed a virus turning zoo animals into zombies. They join forces with other survivors to rescue the zoo and stop the deranged mutant leader from spreading the virus.
August 24th
M3GAN
M3GAN (Unrated)
August 25th
Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telmundo
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)
The Love Island USA reunion special will premiere at 6pm PT/9pm ET. The reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. The reunion special will feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa.
August 28th
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)
August 29th
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
If you want to check out any of these new additions but don’t already have a Peacock subscription, you can sign up for one here.