Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2025

We’re coming to the end of the summer movie season, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps serving as the last mega-budget movie for several months. That means it’s time for streamers like Peacock to start debuting their most exciting small-screen content. July saw Peacock conclude its second season of the phenomenal Poker Face and kick off the second season of the very fun Twisted Metal. Now that we’re nearing August, get ready for the streamer to close out Twisted Metal Season 2, become the exclusive streaming home of a thriller starring Ray Nicholson and Samara Weaving, and premiere The Real Housewives of Miami After Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a big month for Peacock, with other reality TV additions, a ton of new catalogue film titles, and the Season 4 finale of Resident Alien. That well-regarded show was just announced to end its run after this season, so now is the time to say goodbye.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s August additions below.

August 1st

Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)

Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden makes his twisted directorial debut in this edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows a dangerously persistent stalker who invades the home of a ’90s pop superstar with grand delusions of a wedding. With her life on the line and help from her loyal bodyguard, she must escape the stalker’s sinister grip before they tie the knot.

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

The Boss

Breakin’ All the Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bill Durham

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium

The Faculty

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field of Dreams

Footloose

For the Love of the Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible

Joy Ride

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man with the Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty in Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

School of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like a Man

Trolls

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens in Vegas

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Burder Trial – Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

August 3rd

Spoiler Alert

August 6th

Last Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Brave

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

August 7th

Housekeeping for Beginners

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 11th

Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)

August 13th

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

August 14th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Monkey Man

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 15th

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)

August 16th

The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

August 17th

Armageddon Time

August 20th

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

August 21st

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 22nd

Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)

A wolf and mountain lion team up when a meteor unleashed a virus turning zoo animals into zombies. They join forces with other survivors to rescue the zoo and stop the deranged mutant leader from spreading the virus.

August 24th

M3GAN

M3GAN (Unrated)

August 25th

Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telmundo

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)

The Love Island USA reunion special will premiere at 6pm PT/9pm ET. The reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. The reunion special will feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa.

August 28th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)

August 29th

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

If you want to check out any of these new additions but don’t already have a Peacock subscription, you can sign up for one here.