Peacock Now Streaming Every Season of an Underrated Crime Drama

Peacock has always been a hidden gem of a streamer, featuring plenty of original and legacy shows that you can’t find anywhere else. Now they’ve added to that with one of the most underrated crime dramas that has been off streaming for some time, a critically acclaimed series has previously been available to stream on Pluto TV for free with ads.

Peacock has added all seven seasons of Rizzoli & Isles, which starred Angie Harmon as Detective Jane Rizzoli and Sasha Alexander as Dr. Maura Isles ran for seven seasons on TNT. The crime drama is based on the book series of the same name by author Tess Gerritsen. The critically acclaimed series has previously only available to purchase on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube. Those that prefer Peacock can now stream all seven seasons — 105 episodes — on the platform.

Rizzoli & Isles centers on Detective Jane Rizzoli (Harmon) and Dr. Maura Isles (Alexander), who have drastically contrasting personalities and backgrounds, but a strong friendship and sense of teamwork that helps them to work together to investigate murders. Harmon’s Rizzoli works for the Boston Homicide department, while Isles worked as the Chief Medical Examiner. The TNT series was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards twice, winning in 2016 for Favorite Cable TV actress for Sasha Alexander. It was also nominated in 2015 for Favorite Cable TV Drama.

The television series was developed for the small screen by Janet Tamaro and featured a stellar cast that includes the likes of the late Lee Thompson Young, Bruce McGill, Jordan Bridges, and Lorraine Bracco. It also featured guest appearances by Billy Burke, Enver Gjokaj, Donnie Wahlberg, Ernie Hudson, Eddie Cibrian, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Annie Wersching, Ever Carradine, and Yvette Nicole Brown. The series officially concluded its run on the small screen in 2016. Since then, however, there have been occasional discussions about revisiting the hit series in some form. Nothing concrete has ever come from the reported discussions, though.

Rizzoli & Isles wasn’t always a hit among critics. In fact, the first season of the series earned a rather terrible 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, but by the show’s third season, critics seemed to have changed course. By then, the series had earned a Fresh rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Luckily, though, fans seemed to be generally favorable towards the series, with the show securing an 89% rating on the Popcornmeter from audiences.

The book series that Rizzoli & Isles is based on currently consists of thirteen novels. Gerritsen doesn’t appear to have announced any further installments in the book series, but that could always change. Fans can currently stream all seven seasons of Rizzoli & Isles now on Peacock. If you’d like to read the books the TNT crime drama was based on, they are available now wherever books are sold.

