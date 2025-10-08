Peacock Streaming One of the Most Underrated Horror Movies of the 2010s (And We’re Still Waiting on a Sequel)

The 2010s marked a significant era in horror cinema. Films like The Conjuring, Hereditary, and A Quiet Place not only became box office successes but also helped welcome a much-needed resurgence to horror. Not every horror film from the 2010s gets the appreciation it deserves, and a massively underrated holiday horror just sleighed (or should we say slayed) its way onto Peacock this October.

On October 1st, Michael Dougherty’s criminally underrated Christmas comedy horror movie Krampus came down the chimney and landed in Peacock’s streaming library. The movie serves as a chilling tale about the loss of the Christmas spirit and centers around a young boy whose dysfunctional family causes him to lose his festive spirit, unleashing the wrath of Krampus, a Christmas demon intent on punishing non-believers. The wildly fun movie, often overlooked in favor of more traditional horror or holiday films, holds a 67% critic and 52% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why You Should Watch Krampus

Krampus marked Dougherty’s follow-up to his 2007 directorial debut, Trick ‘r Treat, and in many ways is just as good. Just like that iconic celebration of Halloween, Krampus explores Christmas traditions with a satirical horror twist and a deep focus on atmosphere and creature design. The movie excels at visual storytelling through the use of a blue filter that not only intensifies the oppressive and cold winter setting but also helps establish a sense of isolation and dread. It also features a great monster design rooted in folklore that transforms the creature into a nightmarish being with a goat-like body and horns in a tattered Santa suit and mask, with the killer gingerbread men and demonic toys that come to life just as visually terrifying.

The design and character of Krampus alone makes a compelling argument for a sequel or even a franchise, not to mention the strong performances from a cast that includes Adam Scott and Toni Collette and the perfect balance of scares and laughs. Although there have been other low-budget horror films with Krampus in the title, we have yet to see a sequel to Dougherty’s 2015 movie, despite the film being well-deserving of a follow-up. Dougherty has teased in the past that there was “an idea” for a sequel that would possibly center around “a group of strangers who are trapped somewhere,” but nothing has actually been put into the works. For now, fans will have to continue to revisit the original film now that it is streaming on Peacock.

Other Horror Movies Now on Peacock

If it’s still too early for a tinge of holiday in your horror, or if you’re simply looking for more movies for your Halloween movie marathon, Peacock is a great destination to look to. The NBCUniversal streamer is welcoming a massive roster of horror content this October, and plenty of spooky titles are already streaming.

Titles including Edward Scissorhands, Fright Night, The Mist, Ouija: Origin Of Evil, The Purge, and The Ring are all currently available to Peacock subscribers alongside movies from the Friday The 13th, Leprechaun, and Scream franchises. Later this month, Cocaine Bear, Don’t Breathe, and The Cabin In The Woods will also begin streaming.

