The Suicide Squad Star Pete Davidson Addresses His Future on Saturday Night Live

✖

Pete Davidson has a new movie coming out this month, The King of Staten Island, but it was Saturday Night Live that brought the young comedian to fame. Back in February, Davidson hinted that it might be time to leave the sketch comedy series, which he joined six years ago when he was only 20-years-old. However, during a recent interview with ET Online, the comedian made it seem like he's not going anywhere. In fact, it sounds like he has no intention of leaving the show for as long as they'll have him.

"I will be there as long as they allow me to be," Davidson told ET's Lauren Zima. "I think I'm very lucky to be on that show and I'm really lucky to have Lorne Michaels as, you know, not only a mentor and a boss, but a friend. I'll be there as long as they allow it."

As for his upcoming movie, Davidson is eager for his SNL castmates to see him in a more dramatic role. "I think we sent out the screeners this week, so I'm really looking forward to that," he shared. He also shared that his mom has seen the film. "Yeah my mom's seen it. It's a love letter to pretty much my whole family. My mom, sister, and my dad," Davidson revealed. "And she saw it at the screening and she really loved it and it really meant a lot to me. I think we made her proud."

In addition to The King of Staten Island, Davidson will also be appearing in James Gunns' The Suicide Squad. Recently, his co-star Nathan Fillion shared some extremely nice words about him. "I was able to zip off and do another project really quick, I did a little role in the new Suicide Squad where I met a couple of really cool people, one of them Pete Davidson," Fillion said in an interview with SiriusXM. "Let me tell you what I never knew about Pete Davidson, how incredibly charming he is, oh my god. I always thought that kid looked like ten miles of bad road, I said 'Who's this guy? Who's this guy coming in?' He's the nicest man, the nicest man. I used to think I was the nicest man."

The King of Staten Island hits VOD on June 12th, and The Suicide Squad is expected to be released on August 6th, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.