Peter Dinklage Cast in ‘The Croods 2’

With Game of Thrones coming to an end, Peter Dinklage is getting primitive with his next role.

Deadline reports that Dinklage has joined the voice cast for the upcoming DreamWorks Animation film The Croods 2.

The movie is the sequel to the 2013 Oscar-nominated The Croods.

Released in 2013, the original Croods grossed over $587 million worldwide and was even nominated for an Academy Award. The sequel was originally slated for release in 2017 before being moved to 2018, but when Universal acquired DreamWorks Animation in 2016, Universal announced that it would not move forward with the project amid layoffs as part of the acquisition. Then, last year, they announced that the sequel would make its way to theaters in 2020.

The sequel will see the Croods face their biggest threat yet since leaving the cave — another family. Dinklage will voice the character Phil Betterman, joining fellow new cast member Leslie Mann who will voice Hope Betterman. They both join the original cast of Nicolas Cage (Grug), Emma Stone (Eep), Ryan Reynolds (Guy), Catherine Keener (Ugga), Cloris Leachman (Gran), and Clark Duke (Thunk).

Dinklage has won three Emmys for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones which is gearing up to end its run with the upcoming eighth season. Dinklage recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Game of Thrones and praised the writers and producers behind the series, particularly showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, saying that the series comes to a perfect close.

“There are no better writers in television than Dan Weiss and David Benioff,” he said. “They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined, and you people are in for it.”

He also said that he feels like Tyrion ultimately has a fitting ending, though he didn’t reveal exactly what kind of ending that would be.

“It ends beautifully for my character, whether it be tragic or not,” he said.

The Croods 2 is set to open in theaters September 18, 2020.