Peter Rabbit Sequel Gets A New Release Date

Fans of Sony’s Peter Rabbit were already looking forward to seeing the character return once more in a sequel, but they’re going to have to wait just a bit longer, unfortunately. The Studio has pushed back Peter Rabbit 2 from its original release date of February 7th 2020 to the new date of April 3rd, 2020. That date finds the Peter Rabbit sequel timing its release just nine days before Easter, and the move is quite strategic. By putting it 9 days ahead of Easter it can gain some momentum before MGM’s James Bond film No Time To Die hits over the Easter weekend, and it should only be helped by the fact that it appeals to a different demographic as well (via Deadline).

As for why the film moved, that isn’t known, but it could end up doing quite well in the new slot. At the moment Warner Bros. also has a film hitting during that April 3rd to 5th time period, but it hasn’t revealed what that is yet. As long as it isn’t in direct competition with the same demographic, Peter Rabbit should do just fine.

The original Peter Rabbit director Will Gluck is returning for the sequel, and James Corden and the rest of the original cast is expected to return as well.

Sony’s original entry did quite well for them, bringing in $115 million domestically against a $50 million dollar budget. It added another $236 million overseas, resulting in a nice box office pull of $351,266,433 million. Corden voiced the film’s lead character and has only gotten more popular since the film’s release in 2018, so we can probably expect this to surpass the original’s box office.

For those unfamiliar with Peter Rabbit, you can find the official description below.

“Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.”

