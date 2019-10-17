Peter Rabbit 2 Trailer Released by Sony

Sony is taking fans back to the world of Peter Rabbit for a second time this spring, releasing Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on April 3rd. This new film will send Peter away from his small town on an adventure across the entire country, completely upping the ante of its predecessor. While Peter Rabbit 2 doesn’t arrive until April, Sony is giving fans their first glimpse at what’s to come in the anticipated sequel. The first trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was released on Thursday morning.

This trailer unveiled the story of Peter Rabbit 2, beginning with the wedding of Bea and Jeremy. When the couple leaves to go on a trip, Peter worries that he doesn’t mean much to his owners, and decides that he needs to runaway for good, hence the title. You can check out the full trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in the video above!

The first Peter Rabbit film cost about $50 million to produce and features late night host and actor James Corden in the lead role. After being released in 2018, Peter Rabbit went on to earn $155 million at the domestic box office, just part of its whopping $351 million worldwide total. Returning alongside Corden in the sequel are Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie. David Oyelowo will also join the cast. Will Gluck will once again direct, with a script he wrote alongside Patrick Burleigh.

Here’s the official description for Peter Rabbit 2:

“In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.”

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway hits theaters on April 3, 2020.