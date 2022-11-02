Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Trailer Released by Peacock

The Pitch Perfect franchise is expanding and pivoting to the small screen with the all-new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, with Peacock releasing the first trailer for the upcoming series. The spin-off series will feature not only the return of various members of the Pitch Perfect franchise, but will also see the debut of some newcomers, with the series sure to capture what fans love about the franchise while also introducing all-new and exciting elements to put a twist on the concept. Check out the trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin below before it premieres on Peacock on November 23rd. NBC will also air the premiere episode and a sneak peek of Episode 2 on Monday, November 28th at 10 p.m. ET after The Voice.

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Executive producer Elizabeth Banks previously shared in a statement about the series, "To think this journey began over 15 years ago -- from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin's book, to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways -- anywhere in the world, at any point in your life. When we brought Megan Amram on board, it was clear she shared that vision and brought the whole Berliner world and characters to life in a way that only Megan could."

She continued, "I have so much love for this cast -- they are just the most talented and hilarious group of people. It's been so fun watching Adam Devine grow as an actor and artist, from his first Pitch Perfect audition over ten years ago. And it's been an absolute joy seeing Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, and the fully-fleshed Berliner Flula Borg bringing their own brilliance and outstanding performances. We also worked with incredible musicians and artists to write songs that really speak to each character. It's just been an amazing journey and we're so excited for the world to see this story continue to unfold."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin debuts on Peacock on November 23rd.

