Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is not moving forward over at Peacock and fans are shocked by the news. Deadline reports that the second season of the comedy series will not be happening. This serves as a reversal of Peacock's Season 2 announcement back in January. In a bit of a burgeoning trend for some streaming favorites, the renewal for a Season 2 is not a guarantee that you'll get to make it anymore. One high-profile example would be Amazon Prime Video's A League of Their Own, which didn't get to debut the second season after much fan anticipation. That decision caused quite a stir online and among the talent involved.

Another wrinkle for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is that Peacock is arguing that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have partial blame for the cancellation. (The number to point to here are unclear at best.) Universal argues that the work stoppage combined with production delays were behind the decision. There was no way that Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin was going to make the release date that it had set earlier in the year. However, pre-production on Season 2 had not even begun when the WGA first walked to the picket line on May 2. So, the timing here is a little unclear, to say the least.

There Was Real Excitement For Bumper in Berlin

(Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Just a few short months ago, Peacock was ecstatic about the future of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Their executives have the entire Pitch Perfect brand as an important tentpole for the company. In addition, they haven't ruled out more movie sequels for the franchise as the projects have remained steady profit earners for Universal. Walk down memory lane down below.

"We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine's character," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, wrote in a previous statement. "Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks, and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can't wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences."

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, chimed-in, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin hit all the right notes. We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights."

Plans For Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 2

(Photo: UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

Adding some insult to injury, showrunner Megan Aram teased that original stars from the movie could have had some cameos in a possible Season 2. ComicBook.com spoke to her about the next season and plans for everything Pitch Perfect last year. Check out what the showrunner had to say right here.

"For whatever reason, we did not reach out for any cameos because it was important to me since we had two Pitch Perfect characters in Bumper and Peter (Borg) that – it's only six episodes – I wanted to make sure that they really had their time to breathe and get to know new people without just overloading the show with cameos," Amram explained to ComicBook.com last year. "I think if we got a Season 2 that would definitely be exciting for me. But it felt like it was its own cohesive thing for Season 1."

