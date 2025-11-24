Pixar Fans Are Already Sad About Toy Story 5 As Tim Allen Posts Emotional Buzz Lightyear Message

Even though 2013’s Toy Story 3 appeared to wrap up the animated franchise from Disney and Pixar, as movie fans know, box office success means nothing is ever really over. Following that film’s Best Picture nomination and $1.068 billion gross at the global box office, naturally, a sequel had to follow, with 2019’s Toy Story 4 following in its footsteps. History repeated itself once again, as the sequel not only won the Best Animated Feature Oscar but became the highest-grossing in the series with over $1.071 billion globally). Can you guess where this is headed? Next summer will see the release of Toy Story 5.

Though the fourth film in the series left the series in a unique position, with Woody running off to reunite with Bo Peep as lost toys that live at the carnival, leaving behind Buzz, Jesse, and the other toys that still live at Bonnie’s. The new movie in the series will bring back all the famous voices that have occupied it for decades, and the latest update from one has Pixar fans in their feelings.

Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear going back all the way to 1995’s Toy Story, took to social media over the weekend to open up about progress on the sequel. Allen, who has voiced the character across all the feature films, the television specials, video games, and even theme park rides, posted on X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that he officially finished recording his lines for the upcoming Toy Story 5.

“I did wrap my part in Toy Story 5 Friday,” Allen wrote. “Really affected me. I love these creators and love this story and blessed to be in this wonderful space suit for so many years.” Allen’s reveal about the status of Toy Story 5 prompted various replies from fans, with many admitting they’re not ready to potentially be heartbroken again with others simply glad Allen has stuck with the role as long as he has.

“Love the movies as a kid and now that I have my own kids we watch them often. Thank you,” wrote one user.

“I know people say, ‘Make new movies’ But, Toy Story is one of the best franchises ever,” added another.

Others were less worried about being sad by whatever the upcoming sequel contains and instead had a slightly cynical read on another movie in the series being made. “It’s actually too bad that they made another one. Toy Story 3 wrapped up so beautifully,” added one user, while one simply asked, “How many characters are killed off in this one?”

Toy Story fans worried about a new movie in the series despite the conclusion to 2013’s Toy Story 3 should keep a major detail in mind, something that Toy Story 5 director and Pixar legend Andrew Stanton recently shared with Empire.

“So 3 was the end … of the Andy years,” he said. “Nobody’s being robbed of their trilogy. They can have that and never watch another if they don’t want to. But I’ve always loved how this world allows us to embrace time and change. There’s no promise that it stays in amber.”

Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19, 2026