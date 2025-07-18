After 30 Years, Pixar’s Best Movie Is Coming Back to Theaters

Animation giants Pixar are set to bring back one of its best movies to theaters for one night only, nearly thirty years after it was initially released. The company revealed the news with a new poster on its Instagram account to celebrate the film’s upcoming 30th anniversary. That will give younger Pixar fans the opportunity to experience the film as it was intended back in 1995.

Toy Story is officially being re-released on the big screen for one night. The film that launched Pixar’s animation domination hit theaters on November 22. Hailing from director John Lasseter, who co-wrote the screenplay along with Pete Docter and Andrew Stanton. The animated film was a moderate box office success upon release, pulling in $244.6 million at the worldwide box office. It would eventually go on to spawn a franchise that is still producing titles three decades later, with each new installment continuing to surpass box office expectations. Toy Story 2 earned $487 million worldwide in 1999, while Toy Story 3 earned an astounding $1.06 billion worldwide in 2010, and Toy Story 4 earned $1.07 billion worldwide in 2019. 1995, The re-release will hit the big screen on September 12th, a little over a month ahead of the film’s proper anniversary.

This is not the first time Toy Story has been re-released. The animated film has been re-released two other times, first in 2009 when it earned an additional $41.2 million worldwide. The second re-release was in 2020, and the film took in another $767,913 worldwide. This latest re-release comes as Pixar and Disney are currently hard at work on a fifth installment of the long-running franchise, which is expected to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Toy Story 5 will be directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by McKenna Harris, after Disney and Pixar cut ties with former director John Lasseter, who was also the former Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Lasseter was ultimately fired after allegations of misconduct toward female employees surfaced.

Toy Story stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, the late Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head, Jim Varney as Slinky Dog, John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Wallace Shawn as Rex, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, John Morris as Andy, Erik von Detten as Sid, and Laurie Metcalf as Mrs. Davis. It focuses on a cowboy doll, Woody, who becomes jealous when his owner, Andy, soon decides that a new spaceman action figure, Buzz, is his favorite toy. After Woody and Andy’s gang of toys soon find themselves away from home, though, they’ll have to work together, with Buzz, to find their way back to Andy despite their differences.

Toy Story and its three sequels are now available to stream on Disney+. They are all also available for purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD. Toy Story 5 will hit theaters on June 19,2026. The film will see the return of Hanks as Woody, Allen as Buzz, and Joan Cusack as Jessie. Also confirmed to appear in the film are Conan O’Brien, as new character Smarty Pants, and Ernie Hudson who will take over voicing Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers.