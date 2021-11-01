Pluto TV Launches 10 New Channels to Get Viewers in the Spirit of the Holidays

For the last few months, movie fans have been seeking out spooky movies across a number of platforms to get them in the spirit of Halloween, but with All Hallow’s Eve now behind us, audiences are turning towards holiday-themed entertainment, with Pluto TV making sure users have all their needs covered in the coming months. With a key component of the platform being that it offers audiences opportunities to check in on a variety of streaming channels, the service has announced that it will be debuting eight new holiday-themed channels, featuring classic films, romantic comedies, and cooking shows, as well as two new channels aimed at young audiences.

The breakdown of the new channels is as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pluto TV Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Pluto TV Christmas is here to make your days be merry and bright. Watch family-friendly movies and specials that will fill you with the Christmas spirit for the entire holiday season.

Pluto TV Mistletoe

All I want for Christmas is… Pluto TV Mistletoe! Get wrapped up in 24/7 holiday romance and drama movies on this heartwarming channel. The love lasts all season long, so curl up and enjoy!



Home for the Holidays

Your home for holiday cooking all month long. Stews, breads, cakes, and more to keep your bellies full and your spirits high through the month of December. Happy Holidays from Pluto TV!



Cine navideño

The best Christmas and holiday specials are now in one place: Cine navideño. Gather the whole family and discover the best gift this holiday season in Cine navideño.



Crackling Fireplace

There’s something about the natural sounds of a roaring fire that make the holidays feel cozy. With Pluto TV’s Crackling Fireplace, you can enjoy that feeling any time of day this holiday season.



Festive Fireplace

During the holidays, there’s nothing like gathering with your loved ones to sing songs around the fire. With Pluto TV’s Festive Fireplace, you can enjoy a traditional Yule log and accompanying music any time of day this holiday season.



Holiday Lights

Get into the spirit of the season by filling your screen with the very best displays of Christmas lights and decorations accompanied by delightful holiday music, presented 24 hours a day.

Vevo Holiday

Vevo Holiday – Current and classic videos to help you celebrate the season!



Rainbow Squad

We’re more than friends, we’re a squad. Join in on the strength of teamwork, the power of loyalty, and the magic of friendship on Rainbow Squad!

LEGO Kids TV

Welcome to LEGO Kids TV! You’re a click away from watching your favorite LEGO series. Are you excited? We’ve got so much for families to enjoy together: Ninjago, Friends, City and more. You have everything here on-demand and for FREE!

Tyler Perry Month on the BET Pluto TV Channel

Starting November 1st, Pluto TV is bringing back Tyler Perry Month streaming favorite films, Madea’s Witness Protection and Meet the Browns, and episodes from hit television series including Assisted Living (all of Season 1), The Oval (all of Season 1), Sistas (all of Season 1), House of Payne (Season 1; episodes 1-20), Bruh (Season 1; episodes 1-12), and Ruthless (Season 1; Episodes 1-12).

You can head to Pluto TV to check out their holiday programming.

Are you looking forward to the new channels? Let us know in the comments below!