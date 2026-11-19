The holiday season is upon us and while we’re embarking on the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also the busiest. After all, as November closes out and once we get past Thanksgiving, we’ll be just a few short weeks away from Christmas and all of the festivities keeping things merry and bright. But even in the busiest of seasons, there is always time for movies and that’s where Pluto TV comes in. Earlier this year, the free streamer announced their Double Feature Fridays weekly movie series and now, ComicBook can exclusively reveal what Pluto TV has in store for December’s lineup and it’s a perfect mix of merry, bright, and action-packed — and there’s even a streaming debut.

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Each Friday in the month of December, movie lovers can head to Pluto TV for a truly great double feature that offers some truly inspired, holiday ready pairings. The special holiday season lineup of Double Feature Fridays kicks off every Friday at 8p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight and not only do you get two great movies back-to-back, but as the experiences is in partnership with Entertainment Tonight, each week correspondent Emily Curl sets the stage with an original segment that draws on Entertainment Tonight‘s more than four decades of Hollywood access and archival interviews. Viewers get behind-the-scenes of the movies and the stars before settling in for the real main event, the movies themselves. Now, about that December Double Feature Fridays Lineup? Check that out for yourself below and start making your list and checking it twice — you know, for two movies.

Friday, December 4th: Stranglehold + Bad Santa

December’s Double Feature Fridays kicks off with two very different kinds of holiday trouble: a desperate heist and a not-so-merry Christmas con. In Stranglehold, in the heart of Arkansas, a desperate stripper and her veteran husband gamble everything on a high-stakes heist. But when a gang of redneck gangsters and rival crews collide, a simple robbery turns into a neon-lit hell. Stranglehold stars Ashley Benson, Jake Lacy, Justin Long, and Ron Perlman.

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Then there’s Bad Santa. Arguably the most outrageous Christmas tale ever told, a thieving Santa who doesn’t’ care if you’ve been naughty or nice. Hot on his trail are a security guard, a sexy bartender, and the one kid who’s convinced he’s the real deal. Bad Santa stars Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Lauren Graham, Bernie Mac, and Brett Kelly.

Friday, December 11th: The Christmas Heartbeat + New Year’s Eve

Celebrate the season with stories of love, family, and new beginnings with this pairing. In The Christmas Heartbeat, after surviving sudden cardiac arrest, a NY food critic is forced back home to a never-ending Christmas and a love she thought was gone. The film, in its streaming debut, stars Brittany Curran, Beverly D’Angelo and Joey Lawrence.

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It’s paired with New Year’s Eve. Set in New York on New Year’s Eve, this romantic comedy celebrates love, hope, forgiveness, second chances, and fresh starts through the intertwining stories of couples and singles, told amid the pulse and promise of the most dazzling night of the year. The film stars Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin, Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Katherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hilary Swank, and Sofia Vergara.

Friday, December 18th: A Sudden Case of Christmas + Scrooged

With just one week to go before Christmas, enjoy two holiday comedies delivering Christmas magic, family mayhem, and a little bit of ghostly intervention. In A Sudden Case of Christmas, an American couple bring their 10-year-old daughter to her grandfather’s hotel in Italy to tell her that they are separating. Hoping to bring them back together, she asks to celebrate one last Christmas together, even though it’s August. The film stars Danny DeVito, Andie MacDowell, Wilmer Valderrama, Lucy DeVito, and Antonella Rose.

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In Scrooged, Frank Cross is a mean TV executive with the perfect qualities of a modern-day Scrooge. Before the night is over, he’ll be visited by three ghosts from the past, present, and future. This modern take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol stars Bill Murray, Karen Allen, John Forsythe, John Glover, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Carole Kane.

Friday, December 25th: London Calling + The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Who says you have to watch traditional Christmas movies on Christmas? Trade the holiday cheer for high-stakes action as two unlikely duos find themselves in mayhem. In London Calling, after botching a hit, Tommy Ward flees to L.A. and strikes a deal: mentor his boss’s awkward son in exchange for a way home. But a routine job turns int a night of gunfights, killers, and chaos as the odd duo battles to survive and earn redemption. The film stars Josh Duhamel, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Rick Hoffman, and Aidan Gillen.

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That film is paired with The Hitman’s Bodyguard, an outrageous action-comedy featuring an elite bodyguard and renowned hitman forced to work together. To succeed, they don’t just have to avoid getting killed…they have to avoid killing each other. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek.

Double Feature Fridays pairings premiere every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight before joining the Double Feature Fridays collection on demand, Which holiday pairing are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!