By its very definition, the scope of the sci-fi genre is incredibly broad. Anything that takes vaguely scientific ideas and uses them to weave a fictional narrative can be considered science fiction, and that has led to some pretty out-there stories over the years. Many of the best sci-fi movies are those that cleverly employ established tropes, giving audiences an entertaining experience that feels very much in line with their expectations of the genre. However, there are also always movies that test the boundaries, pushing their sci-fi narratives in strange and sometimes unexpected directions.

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Recently, we took a look at some cult sci-fi movies too weird for mainstream audiences, but it turns out that the genre has many more. The following films were all pretty odd and struggled to find major, widespread success, but they have come to be remembered fondly on a smaller scale. Each of these sci-fi movies has its own cult following, even though they proved to be just a little too bizarre for a more generalized audience.

3) Southland Tales (2006)

Following the success of Donnie Darko, Richard Kelly attempted to bring a different kind of complex narrative to life on the big screen. 2006’s Southland Tales was an incredibly ambitious film, combining the talents of many big-name actors. The controversial dystopian comedy follows the story of various characters in an alternate near-future Los Angeles shortly after the outbreak of World War III. Now remembered as a cult sci-fi flop, Southland Tales polarized critics and struggled to secure any sort of major audience, simply because its ideas were incredibly out-there. Dwayne Johnson’s portrayal of an amnesiac action star, the bizarre musical and dance numbers, and the inclusion of a rift in the space-time continuum all combine to make Southland Tales just a few steps beyond what general audiences are able to tolerate from a sci-fi movie. However, despite the film’s lack of commercial success, it secured a loyal cult following who appreciate its uniquely bizarre mythology, and Southland Tales remains an underrated cult classic two decades after its release.

2) The Lawnmower Man (1992)

Despite technically being a sci-fi movie based on a Stephen King story, 1992’s The Lawnmower Man took so many liberties with the source material that the famed author sued to have his name removed from all marketing. The film’s story involves a scientist enhancing a man with developmental difficulties, using virtual reality and drugs to vastly increase his intellect. The film’s blend of cyberpunk, techno-thriller, and psychological horror made for a pretty odd mix, especially as it was released at a time when audiences had little experience with even one of those sci-fi tropes, let alone all at once. The result was The Lawnmower Man being unable to secure any sort of widespread success, largely because both critics and audiences felt it was, all in all, a very weird movie. That didn’t stop it from becoming a cult classic, though, with its early use of CGI technology and ambitious technological horror celebrated by its relatively small contingent of fans. Despite its many odd qualities, The Lawnmower Man remains a ’90s cult classic, as well as an oft-forgotten chapter in sci-fi history.

1) Mars Attacks! (1996)

The career of Tim Burton has seen the director deliver many hugely successful blockbusters, but Mars Attacks! isn’t often named among them. The 1996 sci-fi movie is considered a cult classic, but it struggled to achieve mainstream success upon its initial release. The movie’s central premise — aliens from Mars invading Earth — evokes timeless sci-fi ideas, but the execution was far from what many expected of Mars Attacks!. Approaching the whole premise as a B-movie realized with some of the best visual effects available at the time, and then offsetting its science fiction with slapstick comedy and deliberately cartoonish violence was, simply put, not what anyone expected. The air of deliberate tackiness proved off-putting to many, denying Mars Attacks! the mainstream success it really deserved. However, the movie quickly secured a cult following and has, in the decades since, been celebrated as an underrated sci-fi classic, outlining that just because a movie struggles to impress mainstream audiences, that doesn’t mean it should be easily written off.