Pluto TV Adding 200 Free Movies in May 2025 (See the Full List)

Pluto TV has established itself as one of the go-to options in the world of free streaming services, and its announcement about next month’s new additions makes a clear case as to why. The streamer has an already massive lineup of on-demand movies and TV shows that are completely free to watch, along with a ton of live channels that offer even more titles that aren’t part of the on-demand roster. In May, that lineup gets more impressive with the addition of 200 new movies for fans to stream free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pluto TV recently rolled out the full list of films joining its free streaming lineup in May, and it includes titles like Mission: Impossible, Hellboy, The Raid, Panic Room, and loads more. You can check out the full list of Pluto’s May additions below.

Pluto TV May Movies (A-F)

2 Days in New York

3022

54

The Accused (1988)

The African Queen

Air

Alan Partridge

American Outlaws

American Son

Arrivederci, Baby!

The Back Nine

Back to the Beach

Bad Ass

Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses

Bad Ass 3: Bad Asses on the Bayou

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beautiful Girls

Better Luck Tomorrow

Beyond the Black Rainbow

The Big Hit

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Birthday Girl

Black Bear

Black Cop

Blair Witch (2016)

Boogie Nights

The Bridges at Toko-Ri

Bronson

Chocolate City

Congo

The Courier (2019)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dance Flick

The Day of the Locust

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Don’t Look Now

Double Team

Dragonslayer

The Duellists

Eddie Murphy Raw

Elizabethtown

Escape From Alcatraz

Escape Plan (2013)

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan 3: The Extractors

Ethan Frome

Explorers

Exposed (FKA Daughter Of God)

The Faculty

Faster (CBS Films)

Fay Grim

A Few Good Men

The Fighting Seabees

The First Monday in May

A Fistful of Dollars

Flight 7500

Flying Tigers

For a Few Dollars More

The Forbidden Kingdom

Pluto TV May Movies (G-M)

Gallipoli

The Gift (2000)

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gladiator

Go (1999)

The Good, the Bad And the Ugly

Hackers

Hamburger Hill

Hang ’em High

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hellboy (2004)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser: Bloodline

Hellraiser: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Hellraiser: Inferno

House of Flying Daggers

How to be a Latin Lover

The Hunted

Hyena Road

Identity (2003)

In Harm’s Way

The Intervention

Into the Wild

Iron Monkey

The Island

The Italian Job (1969)

Jamesy Boy

Jawbreaker (1999)

Jerry Maguire

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Junebug

Kandahar

Killing Me Softly (2003)

The Kings Of Summer (CBS Films)

Knock Knock (2015)

Knowing

Kung Fu Hustle

Lady Jane

The Last Witch Hunter

Little Man

Man of Tai Chi

Man of the House (2005)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Marvin’s Room

Mile 22

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (Available Starting 5/13)

The Mist

Mousehunt

Multiplicity

My Left Foot

Pluto TV May Movies (N-Z)

Narc

Next Of Kin

Only the Brave (2017)

Operation Petticoat

Orange County

The Other Boleyn Girl

Overboard (2018)

Page One: Inside The New York Times

Pain & Gain

Panic Room

The Patsy

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Perfect Score

Playing With Fire

Plaza Suite

Predestination

Primal Fear

The Prophecy

Prophecy II

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

Proud Mary

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

Red Eye

Redemption Day

Relic

Road Trip

Rogue Warfare

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

The Romantics

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

The Running Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safety Not Guaranteed

Saving Face (2005)

Serendipity

She’s Having a Baby

She’s Out of My League

Shine a Light

The Silencing

Single White Female (1992)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Sleepless

Snake Eyes

Southland Tales

Spark: A Space Tail

Spontaneous

Stalag 17

Strategic Air Command

Survive The Night

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Tailor of Panama

The Terminal

The Host

The Ides of March

The Marksman

Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies

Thunderheart

Tickled

Tigerland

Timecrimes

The Tin Star

Tomb Raider (2018)

Total Recall

The Truman Show

Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars

Up in the Air

Valley Girl (1983)

The Virgin Suicides

The Voyeurs

Walking Tall

War (2007)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

Warrior (2011)

What Lies Beneath

Zack and Miri Make A Porno

Zero Dark Thirty

Which of these movies are you most excited to see join Pluto’s free lineup? Let us know in the comments!