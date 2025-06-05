The Darkest Sci-Fi Movie of the Decade Is an Underrated Masterpiece

2020’s Possessor is one of the most captivating sci-fi stories in recent memory, and it deserves far more attention than it has received. Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the film centers on Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough), an assassin who inhabits other individuals’ bodies to eliminate targets. In the wake of its release, Possessor received rave reviews from critics, with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating from 225 critics. The film earned a lot of praise from those close to the industry; however, audiences at large weren’t as impressed. As a result, Possessor has flown under the radar in the years since it hit theaters. But those who love sci-fi blended with psychological thriller and horror elements need to watch Possessor.

Possessor‘s plot is fairly simple, yet remarkably introspective. Vos embarks on a new mission to assassinate John Parse (Sean Bean), a CEO, and his daughter Ava (Tuppence Middleton) while possessing the body of Ava’s fiancé Colin Tate (Christopher Abbott). Increasingly struggling with dissociation, Vos is only able to kill Ava. She then finds herself unable to make Tate shoot himself as a way to complete the hit, thus stranding her mind in his body. What follows is a mind-bending series of events during which Tate tries regain control of his consciousness, followed by many more grisly deaths. Although severely underrated, Possession has all the qualities of a top-notch sci-fi flick.

Possessor‘s Is a Grim But Excellent Sci-Fi Story

Possessor‘s slow-burn narrative succeeds thanks to the constant presence of tension and mystery, elevated by a number of unpredictable outcomes toward the end of the film. At first, the story seems predictable, as one might guess that Vos will eventually come to her senses and abandon her employer Girder (Jennifer Jason Leigh), who has been pushing her to disconnect from her family in favor of her violent work. However, Possessor is more nihilistic than most sci-fi movies, as the essence of its story revolves around a woman so committed to her sadistic job that she becomes detached from her real life, to the point of no return. Vos is encouraged to let go of her empathy and embrace being an elite assassin at the expense of her identity and sense of purpose in the world. It’s an incredibly bleak story, but Cronenberg’s skill makes it well worthwhile.

Brandon Cronenberg, the son of sci-fi film legend David Cronenberg, incorporates tons of blood and gore in Possessor. The movie’s death scenes take body horror to the next level through stabbings, shootings, and other graphic methods of killing. Heavily disturbing in its most violent moments, Possessor is hard to watch at times, but the film’s impeccable style goes beyond its blood-soaked visuals. Possessor‘s entrancing cinematography immerses audiences into Vos’ journey through her inhabitation of other beings to the moments she spends detached from her family. Frequent close-up shots and twisted illusions also help Possessor establish its themes.

The cast of Possessor really shines throughout the film, capitalizing on the movie’s superb screenplay. Riseborough plays the dedicated, emotionally removed Vos with precision, making viewers feel the toll work has taken on her. Meanwhile, Abbott impressively portrays the disparity between Tate, himself, and the version of the character controlled by Vos. Tate’s desperation and heightening madness as his memories warp and the bodies pile up is absorbing to watch, and Abbott convincingly interprets his character’s agonizing experience.

Possessor Should Be Considered Among This Decade’s Sci-Fi Greats

Possessor follows in the footsteps of giants in the sci-fi genre, though it still deserves its flowers. Defining the 2010s were unforgettable movies such as Ex Machina, Inception, and Arrival, paving the way for the 2020s, which have brought about more great titles like Nope, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the Dune films. Even though Possessor hasn’t and likely won’t ever achieve the popularity and universal acclaim of the aforementioned movies, it warrants recognition among the top sci-fi pictures of the decade thus far. It’s difficult to pinpoint another recent sci-fi story so astonishingly graphic, intensely suspenseful, and viscerally cerebral all at once. Possessor‘s dark narrative is inventive and surprising, cementing it as a true one-of-a-kind film that demands to be seen by all fans of sci-fi.

Possessor is currently available to stream for free on Tubi.