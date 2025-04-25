The Predator Franchise Still Needs to Answer This Major Question

The Predator franchise understands its fanbase and acknowledges the re-watchability of the films within by including hidden details and Easter eggs fans might not notice during an initial viewing. One referential sequence that has really stood the test of time is the trophy room scene in the 1990 sequel, Predator 2. Danny Glover’s Lieutenant Mike Harrigan boards the titular creature’s massive ship during the denouement and sees a trophy wall filled with skulls ranging from human to decidedly alien and a few that defy definitive classification. Actually, we’re still waiting for the series to reveal more details regarding this epic sequence, 35 years on from the film’s release. The trophy room scene resonated with fans in a big way and even helped pave the way for the Alien vs. Predator crossover films that came in the 2000s. Let’s dive in and take stock of what we know about the infamous trophy room scene.

Predator 2’s Trophy Room Is Still A Source of Fan Curiosity

What we know thus far is that there is a xenomorph skull displayed (which serves as a welcome nod to the Alien films). There is another skull with presumed ties to the Alien franchise that appears to be a Space Jockey (also called an Engineer). The cranium is human-esque with oversized features like the Engineers in the Alien series. We also see the skeletal remains of two human characters killed earlier in the film, Bill Paxton’s Jerry Lambert and Calvin Lockhart’s King Willie. Lambert perished while taking on the titular character on a subway car; Willie also met his fate at the hands of the Predator, not long after chatting with Lieutenant Harrigan. Now, both serve as decoration for the titular antagonist’s spacecraft.

20th Century Studios

The story behind the balance of the trophies is still somewhat unclear. The remaining craniums appear to be alien in nature; however, none of them seem explicitly tied to a current entity from the Predator or Alien franchises. One of the skulls in question looks dinosaur-esque, but it isn’t quite like any of the dinosaurs we’ve seen in our history books. I’d sure like to know the details behind those yet unidentified trophies. The remaining collectibles (for lack of a more tactful word) would surely make enjoyable fodder for a future sequel or spinoff. Seeing as Prey was a resounding success for Hulu, I doubt we’ve seen the last of the Yautja.

It might surprise you to learn that the existence of a trophy room predates Predator 2 by several years. The concept first surfaced in the script for the original series installment, Predator, but director John McTiernan (Die Hard) cut the scene. The screenplay featured a sequence that saw Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) happen upon a ship filled with grisly souvenirs, much like what we see in Predator 2. Perhaps trimming that piece from the original kept the runtime tighter, but I’m sure glad Stephen Hopkins repurposed the setup for his 1990 sequel, Predator 2.

Predator 2 Was Ahead of Its Time

20th Century Studios – Silver Pictures

Predator 2 was not a hit with critics or fans when it first played in theaters; not everyone liked the idea of relocating the action to suburban Los Angeles, but I think that piece is actually a smart idea. I love a film that defies expectations and eschews the obvious in favor of something much less predictable. I’m not suggesting that Predator 2 gets everything right, but I think the flick is far more effective than many of its detractors give it credit for being. I know I’m not alone in my appreciation, either; the film has rightfully developed a sizable cult following in the 35 years since it first played theaters.

Predator 2 is a sequel that marches to the beat of its own drum. This 1990 follow-up dared to be different and introduced a series of Easter eggs that we’re still talking about to this day; that’s a pretty impressive feat. Now, if the suits at Fox could please order a sequel or spinoff that explores the origins of the mysterious skulls in the Predator’s trophy room, I’d be a very happy camper.

If you’re keen for a series rewatch, you can find all the Predator films streaming on Hulu now. Do you have any insight into the unidentified craniums in the Predator’s trophy area? If so, sound off in the comments section below.

The franchise will continue with Predator: Badlands this year, as well as the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers.