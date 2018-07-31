Three Predator Films Hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray With Big Discounts

Shane Black’s The Predator is slated to open on September 14th, and you can get hyped for the new film by adding the original Predator, Predator 2, and Predators to your 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection!

If your TV can handle Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers’ testosterone-fueled handshake in glorious 4K without exploding, then you can pre-order the original Predator in 4K UHD for $29.99 – a discount of 25%. The 3-Movie Predator Collection in 4K UHD is also available to pre-order for $47.30 – a discount of 21%. Apparently, Predator 2 and Predators will also get standalone 4K Blu-ray releases, but they weren’t available to pre-order at the time of writing.

Standard Blu-rays of Predator and the 3-Movie Predator Collection are available for $10.01 (33% off) and $21.68 (13% off) respectively. A steelbook Blu-ray version of the collection is listed as well. According to Blu-ray.com exclusive steelbooks of the 3-Movie Blu-ray collection are coming to Best Buy and FYE.

All of these releases will arrive on August 7th and are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. So, you won’t be charged until the item ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount between the time that you order and the release date. That having been said, there’s a chance that these Predator Blu-rays will be discounted even further in the coming weeks, but it’s a good idea to lock in a discount now so you’ll be covered.

The list of special features on the standalone Predator 4K Blu-ray are as follows:

• Predator: Evolution of a Species-Hunters of Extreme Perfection

• Audio Commentary by Director John McTiernan

• Text Commentary by Film Historian Eric Lichtenfeld

• If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It: The Making of Predator

• Inside the Predator Featurettes

• Special Effects Featurettes

• Short Takes with the Filmmakers

• Deleted Scenes and Outtakes

• Photo Gallery and Predator Profile



