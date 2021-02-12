Predator 5 Casting Rumors Tease Story Details

✖

News broke last November that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg would be developing a new entry into the Predator franchise, which was shortly followed by reports about the project taking place in the past, with new reports about casting details further leaning into such a premise. Thanks to Alien vs. Predator Galaxy, not only do we have a synopsis of the upcoming adventure, but also a breakdown of the two main characters. Additionally, the site claims that shooting on the sequel is set to begin in May. The new Predator doesn't currently have a release date nor an official title.

According to the site, the new film is described, "The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way – she is Patsi – the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all – Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.”

The synopsis coincides with those initial reports about the film taking place in the past, which also aligns with Trachtenberg previously working on a film called "Skulls," which was likely a codename for the upcoming project. Despite how excited audiences were by the announcement of the new film, Trachtenberg himself was a bit disappointed. Much like how he filmed 10 Cloverfield Lane under a different title, allowing audiences to be surprised by the endeavor when only a single trailer emerged ahead of its release, he likely had hoped to film Skulls without fans finding out it was secretly a Predator movie.

More details on the main characters can be found below:

KEE - Female; 19 years old; Comanche. Her name, “Kee”, means “no” in Comanche. A name she has earned by perpetually refusing to do as she is told her entire life. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way – she is “Patsi” – the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all – Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.

TAABE - Male; 17 years old (seeking 18 to play younger); Comanche. Taabe’s name means “Sun,” like the star in the sky – which lets you know the tribe’s expectations for him – he is being groomed to be a Chief one day. Having relied on the counsel of his older sister, Kee, his “Patsi” for his entire life. Taabe has just had a taste of success in one of his first big hunts. As he is coming of age and fresh off of his first triumph, he feels that he’s now a leader/in charge and no longer needs Kee – which causes the first rift in their very close relationship.

Stay tuned for details on the new Predator.

