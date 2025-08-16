The Next Predator Movie May Secretly Be Setting Up the Franchise’s Biggest Story in 18 Years

The upcoming Predator: Badlands could be covertly laying the groundwork for the biggest chapter of the Predator franchise in ages—one that brings another popular extraterrestrial monster into play. Predator: Badlands is set to be the first movie in the franchise with a Predator (a.k.a. “Yautja”) protagonist, namely the rookie hunter Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), who finds himself shunned from his culture and sent on a hunt to prove his worth. As Dek battles one terrifying adversary after another on a planet filled with aggressive, carnivorous creatures, he also finds an ally on his harrowing hunt in the Weyland-Yutani cyborg Thia (Elle Fanning).

The fact that Thia is specifically a Weyland-Yutani cyborg is a major signal that the renewed Predator franchise’s ultimate destination might be another crossover with the Alien franchise and, by extension, another cinematic Aliens vs. Predator project. Dan Trachtenberg’s phenomenal re-invigoration of the Predator franchise already makes that an exciting potential future for Predator right alongside Alien experiencing its own resurgent wave of popularity. As it turns out, it could be Predator: Badlands itself that makes the next Aliens vs. Predator movie happen, and not just because of the involvement of Thia and Weyland-Yutani.

Predator: Badlands Could (Potentially) Feature a Xenomorph as a Surprise Antagonist

While Dek’s exile from the Predator culture and his team-up with Thia form the story basis for Predator: Badlands, the movie’s trailer provides a subtle hint to a Xenomorph role in the movie. This is seen not just in the heavy presence of the Weyland-Yutani logo in the trailer, but also the arrival of a Power Loader similar to the one piloted by Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in her final showdown with the Xenomorph Queen in Aliens. Additionally, some of Thia’s dialogue in the trailer could be more revelatory than it seems.

At one point, Thia comments on Dek’s hunt to prove himself worthy to earn his place among his fellow Yautja, stating “You’re after a creature that can’t be killed, the definitive apex predator.” While on the surface, this seems to be a reference to the huge quadripedal beast Dek is seen battling at multiple points, this could also be a case of misdirection, with Thia actually referencing off-screen Xenomorphs. Additionally, Thia also states “We might not be alone in this hunt” just before the reveal of the aforementioned Power Loader, which could also shine a light on Weyland-Yutani’s role in Badlands. Given the ruthless corporation’s determination to capture and study a live Xenomorph throughout the Alien franchise, Badlands could be throwing a big surprise in not just Dek being on a Xenomorph hunt, but finding himself in competition with Weyland-Yutani in doing so.

There Have Already Been Major Signs of an Upcoming Alien & Predator Crossover

Aside from the Xenomroph hints in the first full Predator: Badlands trailer, there have also been numerous indications that a future crossover with Alien is the destination that Trachtenberg has in mind. In addition to Weyland-Yutani’s role in Badlands, Thia herself is also a Weyland-Yutani produced robot (or “artificial person”, as some, like Aliens‘ Bishop, prefer to be called). This establishes, at a bare minimum, that the movie takes place in the same universe as the Alien franchise. Add in smaller but still noticeable teases like the Yautja King wearing a headdress made of what appear to be Xenomorph tails as one of many Easter eggs and major teases in Predator: Killer of Killers, and the inclusion of what sounds like the Predator’s famed clicking sound in the trailer for Alien: Earth, the building blocks for another Alien and Predator crossover are visibly being laid out in real time.

There are also the public comments made by both Dan Trachtenberg and Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez. Speaking to ComicBook, Trachtenberg previously stated that the Alien elements seen in Predator: Badlands “certainly wasn’t a frivolous thing—involving Weyland-Yutani, woven into the fabric of this movie. It would be awesome to be able to tell more stories that have further connections.” Meanwhile, Álvarez also commented in an interview with Collider “The best AVP will be the one that you don’t know is AVP until the other guy shows up.” That certainly fits right in with what appear to be allusions to either Alien or Predator in the other’s recent projects without an outright confirmation of an impending crossover, especially the allusions to Alien in the marketing for Predator: Badlands.

An Alien vs. Predator Crossover Could Be the Perfect Pay-Off to Both Franchise’s Revivals

The restored energy of both the Alien and Predator franchises has been exciting and invigorating for fans of both to see unfold, and there is reason to think that re-uniting the two might well be the perfect mutual victory lap for them to take. Conceived in comic book form as the ultimate smackdown of two of Hollywood’s greatest movie monsters, Alien vs. Predator has found success and popularity in virtually every medium except for the big-screen, with 2004’s Alien vs Predator and 2007’s Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem not landing with audiences. Instead, both the Alien and Predator franchises have actively distanced themselves from the AVP films, which are generally rated near or at the bottom of each for fans of both franchises.

In turn, Alien and Predator are both clearly on a winning streak individually, with the recent streaming and theatrical projects from each building out the mythos and worlds of both creatures on scale not seen in ages. If Alien and Predator can each return to the level of popularity each saw in their heyday, Alien vs. Predator could be both a great pay-off for both individually and a second chance for the two as a movie crossover. While Alien and Predator seem to still be tip-toeing towards another big screen showdown, Predator: Badlands might finally push it into center stage, and with the skill both franchises have managed their comebacks with, it could be the epic Alien and Predator combo fans of both have waited decades to see.

Predator: Badlands will be released in theaters on November 7th.