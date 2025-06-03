Predator: Killer of Killers First Reviews Call It 10/10, Tease “Brutal Fight Scenes”

The newest installment of the Predator saga, Predator: Killer of Killers, begins streaming on Hulu on June 6th, and the early word is that it’s another win for the Yautja. Given the success of the fantastic Prey, it’s a great sign that the next live-action adventure, Predator: Badlands, will be another check in the win column for the franchise. Why? Because like Prey and Badlands, Killer of Killers is brought to life by filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg (who co-directed alongside Josh Wassung). It’s clear he has plenty of stories to tell in this world. No one really saw Prey coming, and even fewer were expecting a Predator movie to be so successfully character-focused.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another sign pointing to the notion that Trachtenberg has a slew of stories to tell in this world is the fact that the R-rated Killer of Killers is an anthology. And, of the many good things early viewers are saying about the film, it apparently puts that structure to good and creative use.

What Are People Saying About Predator: Killer of Killers?

Prey was the best installment of the Predator franchise since the original film, so it was really most important that Killer of Killers just wasn’t a disappointing follow-up to that success. It may be animated, so not a direct follow-up in the traditional sense, but it’s still a high-profile release for the IP. And it seems it does not, in fact, disappoint.

Film critic Bill Bria posted on X that it is “the best Predator movie, well, since Prey.” He called it “gorgeously animated” and said it contains “incredibly visceral action sequences, an ingenious structure for an anthology, and a fantastic expansion of the Yautja hunting grounds.” He concluded his post by saying, “This series is in GREAT hands,” which is certainly reassuring in regard to the upcoming Badlands.

The X account of FS Studios (which produces stop-motion videos and the like) posted that it is a “10/10 animated film” and elaborated that the film’s “action sequences are incredible! I love each…story that was shown in each era.” The account said they loved “how the story came all together nicely at the end.”

On her X account, critic Courtney Howard wrote that the film “kicks ass & holds nothing back.” She also called it “thrilling” and said it “deftly handles lore & themes on vengeance & violence.” She also claimed it “has a gorgeously tactile texture, riveting animated scale & scope, bloody, brutal fights & compelling characters.”

It sounds as though Killer of Killers has the two elements that made Prey such a standout. The Predator franchise always excelled in delivering blood-soaked action sequences (save for the two AVP movies, of course), but it focused on crafting a well-rounded human being to stand front and center as well. Apparently that multi-faceted gravy train is going to keep rolling.

Are you excited to watch Predator: Killer of Killers? Sound off in the comments. Predator: Badlands, starring Elle Fanning, hits theaters on November 7th.