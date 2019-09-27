Prey to Have World Premiere at Comic-Con

After two years, San Diego Comic-Con is finally returning this month, and there's a lot of excitement to look forward to. Creators are starting to reveal their plans and major franchises have teased some big announcements. Today, Collider shared that Prey, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, will be having its world premiere at the upcoming con. In addition to screening the prequel, the event will also feature a Q&A with director Dan Trachtenberg who is best known for helming 10 Cloverfield Lane.

The world premiere of Prey will take place on Thursday, July 21st at 8:30 PM in San Diego and the Q&A is also expected to feature Amber Midthunder (Naru), Dakota Beavers (Taabe), Dane DiLiegro (The Predator), and producer Jhane Myers. Collider points out that since Prey is going straight to Hulu, the SDCC screening might be the only chance for fans to see it on the big screen.

Prey is expected to be a very different type of Predator film. Despite the movie featuring the iconic sci-fi horror villain as its antagonist, Trachtenberg says longtime fans of the Predator property shouldn't expect the movie to be filled with easter eggs from past films.

"There was so many moments where were almost seduced by putting in more and more easter eggs," the filmmaker said in a recent spotlight in Empire Magazine. "'Get to the chopper!' is not in this movie despite so many people wondering, 'what if there was a horse named Chopper?' We didn't go all the way there, though there are tons of intentional and unintentional nods to the first movie."

"What's funny is in the trailer, there's a sequence in the tall grass. And I remember going over to one of our actors, Harlan [Blayne Kytwayhat], who plays Itsee in the movie. He's the one who pulls Amber down into the grass. And he has to tell her to be quiet," Trachtenberg added. "And I said, 'I think it wants to feel like you don't freak out. There was a line or something, but I said, just go, 'Ssh.' Just hold up your finger. I watched the take back, turned the cinematographer, and said, 'this feels familiar, I think.' And he goes, 'yeah, Predator.' And I was like, Oh, yeah...' Obviously, that movie is ingrained in my brain."

Will you be checking out Prey at SDCC? Tell us in the comments! You can find out how to get tickets to the screening here.

Prey is coming to Hulu on August 5th.