Quentin Tarantino Confirms Long Wait for His Final Film

Quentin Tarantino fans are going to have to wait a while for the director’s final movie, as the Oscar-winning filmmaker is in no rush to get the cameras rolling. While at the Sundance Film Festival (via Variety), Tarantino discussed his plans for the future, and he’s making sure he’s taking time to be a father to his two young children. “I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production,” he said. “I’ve been doing that for 30 years. Next month my son turns 5, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father.”

Tarantino explained that he wants to wait until his kids are old enough to fully understand what’s happening before he moves forward on his next project. “The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me,” he said. “I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life.”

For years, Tarantino has been adamant that his next film — which will be his tenth — will be his final feature. For a while, it looked like that project was going to be The Movie Critic, which would have been a 1970s period piece about a cynical film critic. Despite major names like Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reportedly attached, Tarantino ultimately pulled the plug on The Movie Critic and decided to start from scratch.

Prior to The Movie Critic, Tarantino was said to be developing a new Star Trek movie, written by Mark L. Smith. Back in 2023, Smith discussed his work on the script, teasing it “was just a balls-out kind of thing,” but Tarantino was hesitant to have a Star Trek film be his last project. Tarantino has since said that his Star Trek movie is “never going to happen,” raising questions about what his final film will be.

In the past, Tarantino has said his plan to stop after 10 films stems from his desire to go out on a high note. He believes that “directors do not get better” as they get older, so he intends to step away while he still has something left in the tank. With that in mind, it’s understandable why he’s being extremely patient. Not only is there a sweet, sentimental reason (wanting to make memories on set with his kids), he undoubtedly wants his tenth movie to be the best project possible. Tarantino has won two Oscars and helmed multiple Best Picture nominees in his career, so it would be a shame if his swan song did not live up to the standard he’s set for himself over the past few decades.

With Tarantino waiting until at least his son’s sixth birthday to make his next film, it sounds like audiences will have to wait a couple years before they see what the director has in mind for his grand finale. It’ll be interesting to see what route Tarantino takes on the project, though it’s safe to say it probably won’t be a franchise installment. If the prospect of having Star Trek be the end gave him pause, it’s unlikely Tarantino would opt to make a superhero or Star Wars movie before bowing out. Whatever he cooks up, it will most likely be one of his signature original adventures, complete with crackling dialogue, memorable characters, and bloody violence.