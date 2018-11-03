Ralph Enters The Internet In New ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ 2 Clip

Ralph is heading into the Internet for the anticipated Disney sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, and a new clip from the film shows just what this crazy and surreal world looks like from the inside.

In the new clip Ralph is ported into the Internet alongside Vanellope, and from his red capsule, he sees some brands that many will recognize. From the high-rise that is Amazon to the media empire of Fandango, you’ll definitely be familiar with the disneyfied (is that a word?) online world, complete with all those viral videos that people can’t get enough of.

Fans won’t just see notable brands, as they will also see some of their favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters in the film. As you’ve seen in the trailers there will be many of the Disney Princesses in the film, including Jasmine, Elsa, Mulan, Tiana, and more. Characters from the realm of video games will also make appearances, like Sonic teaching Ralph the correct way to say Wi-Fi.

You can check out the description for the film below.

“Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, and features Ralph (John C. Reilly), Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Shank (Gal Gadot), Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer), and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch). The film will also feature new characters, including Yesss (Taraji P. Henson) and KnowsMore (Alan Tudyk), as well as a variety of Disney Princesses including Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristen Bell (Anna), Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), and more.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21st.