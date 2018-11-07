‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Producer Details Film’s Release Date Delays

Any time a film’s release date is delayed, audiences can’t help but wonder if the reasons behind the delay stem from a film’s disappointing development by the studio. In the case of Ralph Breaks the Internet, a sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, the reason for the film’s eight-month release date delay was to assure that fans were given the best story possible.

“You get to that place where you realize the story isn’t quite where you want it to be, and then we need to figure out how do you do the right thing, which is not release a movie just because you have to release it, but wait until it’s as good as it can be,” producer Clark Spencer shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was originally slated to land in theaters on March 9th, though A Wrinkle in Time ended up taking the film’s release date, with Ralph Breaks the Internet now hitting theaters on November 21st.

Ralph Breaks the Internet leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making website “Buzztube.”

In the years since the original film was released, Disney has made some major purchases of popular brands, including Lucasfilm and Marvel. This means the new film can bring in countless iconic characters for cameos, with early marketing materials teasing the film would bring together virtually all of the Disney princesses.

“I was still working on Moana in 2014 when they started working on the treatments and the ideas for this sequel,” writer Pamela Ribon previously shared with ComicBook.com of how the highly-anticipated moment came together. “I was also thinking at the time, ‘Why isn’t Vanellope canon? She is a princess. She’s also a president, as she has clearly stated.’ I believe a woman can have more than one title. And I felt like this is, of all the princesses, I’m the one in the hoodie. I love my comfy clothes. And I just had this idea in the back of my head. So when we were working on this movie, and we all got back together after Zootopia in early 2016, we knew that we’d like to do a scene that was meta. As we were talking about all these different parts of the Internet you gotta be meta. It’d be fun to have a scene of Disney poking a little fun at itself.”

“And so I thought, what if, we talked about what if Vanellope met all of the princesses,” she continued. “We thought that might be … In this version and one of the early versions we thought maybe Vanellope was gonna go viral, and I thought well, yeah, if she met all the princesses, that might break the Internet. And that’s when I started thinking, if she met all the princesses, I assume the first question would be, ‘What kind of princess are you?’”

Fans will finally be able to see the film when Ralph Breaks the Internet lands in theaters on November 21st.

