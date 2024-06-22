Ralph Macchio Celebrates The Karate Kid's 40th Anniversary, Shares Cobra Kai Update

Today marks 40 years since The Karate Kid was released in theaters, and the franchise is still going strong today. Not only is the sequel series, Cobra Kai, about to release its sixth and final season on Netflix, but there's also a new Karate Kid movie in the works from Sony. Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in the original The Karate Kid as well as Cobra Kai, took to Twitter today to celebrate the film's anniversary and share a tease about the upcoming sixth season of Cobra Kai.

"On this day, June 22, 1984, the world met Daniel LaRusso. Happy 40th Anniversary to The Karate Kid. Looking ahead to one of the most exciting years yet! Just wrapped @CobraKaiSeries and the new @KarateKidMovie. Epic stuff on the way! #KarateKid #CobraKaiSeries 📸 by @xolo_mariduena," Macchio wrote. You can check out the post below:

On this day, June 22, 1984, the world met Daniel LaRusso. Happy 40th Anniversary to The Karate Kid. Looking ahead to one of the most exciting years yet!

Just wrapped

@CobraKaiSeries and the new @KarateKidMovie

Epic stuff on the way! #KarateKid #CobraKaiSeries

📸 by… pic.twitter.com/n4hft06AvX — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 22, 2024

What To Expect From Cobra Kai Season 6:

(Photo: Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024 - Netflix)

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the Cobra Kai producers said in a statement when the final season was announced. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement," the statement continued.

Before the show was renewed, creator Jon Hurwitz spoke with ComicBook.com about their ideas for Season 6.

"What we can say is that we're constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We're in our second month of production on that, and I think it's going to blow people's minds. But we're hopeful that there's going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won't be far behind, assuming everything goes as we're expecting."

Stay tuned for more updates about Cobra Kai and the new Karate Kid movie.