Rambo 5 Start Date Reportedly Revealed

The long in development Rambo 5 may finally be coming together.

According to a new report from Omega Underground, Rambo 5 is set to start production on September 1st with Spain and the Spanish Canary Islands being considered as filming locations for the movie. The report notes that Tim Miller’s Terminator is currently filming in the same area, with Spain standing in for the Arizona-Mexico border, a setting that Rambo 5 will share.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent criminals” is how the film was described earlier this year by Deadline. That outlet also indicated that Sylvester Stallone, whose role in First Blood and its multiple sequels solidified Stallone as one of the most memorable action stars of all time, was on board to develop a script for the film as well as star.

However, during a recent Q&A, Stallone didn’t seem particularly confident that things would come together for Rambo 5.

“We’re trying to come to terms on locations and things like that,” Stallone said. “Hopefully, it will work out, if not then there’s, you know, other things down the road.”

It’s possible that Stallone’s comments may also have something to do with his other projects. Creed II is hitting theaters this November and his Expendables series is still alive and well. Expendables 4 is said to be set to start filming in April 2019. With that much on his schedule, it’s entirely possible that Stallone may continue to be involved with Rambo 5, but in a more limited capacity.

It’s also worth noting that Omega Underground’s report specifically notes that Spain/Spanish Canary Islands are “being eyed” as the filming location. It’s entirely possible that the film could undergo a location change ahead of the September 1st start date if terms aren’t able to be worked out, a situation that could result in the filming date being pushed back.

Rambo 5 currently doesn’t have an estimated release date. Be sure to stay tuned for details about the future of the Rambo franchise.

Are you hopeful a new Rambo will make it to the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!