Rambo: Last Blood Official Poster Released

Rambo: Last Blood just got its first official trailer, and it made quite the impression. An older John Rambo is living his days out in peace when he has to leap back into action, and a brand new poster for the film shows that is as deadly as ever. The poster features Rambo aiming his bow at some poor soul who’s about to get hit with an arrow, and judging by Rambo’s past films, the person on the other end of it is probably not going to make it out of this encounter alive.

The fire builds on the bottom of the poster as smoke rises around Rambo, and it features the release date right at the bottom. The logo is also displayed, with the tagline that reads “Everyone has one more fight in them”.

You can check out the new poster below.

We get to see the bow in action quite a bit in the trailer, as he takes aim at several people invading his farm. One sequence, in particular, shows that Rambo was prepared for the cartel’s soldiers, as one person walks through the front door and gets an arrow straight to the chest. Turns out Rambo rigged a crossbow to shoot when the door is opened, and we kind of hope this is just one of many traps the resourceful soldier has set up for his unwanted guests.

You can check out the trailer right here.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.