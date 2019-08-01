Rambo V: Last Blood Poster Released

Sylvester Stallone is bringing the saga of John Rambo to a close with the upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood. The first trailer for the film sure got fans’ attention with its Logan-style Noir Western tone, and violent Home Alone-style action sequences. Now, the first poster for Last Blood will get viewers’ blood pumping.

Check out the first poster for Rambo V: Last Blood, which features Stallone in all his chiseled glory, and clutching the signature bow and arrow that first made the character an icon after First Blood.

@officialslystallone – “It is finally here! This is the NEW official RAMBO poster! LOVE IT Thank you to Lionsgate Studio publicity department for the masterful job you’re doing.”

The poster pretty much embodies the imagery of Rambo that Stallone has been cultivating since the very first poster for First Blood in 1982. That formula goes “Rambo in imposing pose + weapon in hand + dynamic background = testosterone action marketing win.” For longtime fans of the franchise, this one-sheet will be an automatic collector’s item to complete the franchise set.

Synopsis: Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

Rambo: Last Blood stars Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. It will be in theaters on Setptember 20th.