‘Raven’s Home’ Star Cast In Live Action ‘Kim Possible’ Movie

Disney’s Kim Possible live-action movie just added another Disney alum to the cast, who fans will recognize from Raven’s Home.

Raven’s Home star Issac Ryan Brown has joined the cast as the lovable tech genius and inventor Wade, who helps Kim and Ron with their gear and takes care of the high-tech inventions and surveillance situations for team Possible (via Deadline).

On Raven’s Home Brown plays Booker, Raven’s son who discovers he has the same ability to see glimpses into the future like his mother does. In season 1 she isn’t aware of his new abilities, but she will learn of them in season 2.

As for Kim Possible, Brown joins Kim Possible (Sadie Stanley) and Ron Stoppable (Sean Giambrone) who are tasked with defeating villains Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega).

Other stars include Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) who plays Kim’s mother Dr. Ann Possible, Connie Ray (The Big C) who plays Kim’s Grandmother, Erika Tham (Make It Pop) who plays Bonnie, and Ciara Wilson (Bizaardvark) who will play Athena, a new student at Kim’s school.

The script is being written by Kim Possible creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, who will also serve as executive producers. Josh Cagan will also help on writing duties, and Zanne Devine will join McCorkle and Robert Schooley on executive producing duties. The film will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

Kim Possible follows the adventures of a high school girl who doubles as a hero saving the world from the likes of Dr. Drakken, Shego, and other villains. Kim’s not alone though, and gets help from a team made up of her best friend Ron Stoppable (help may not be the right word though in his case), their pet mole-rat buddy Rufus, and their highly capable webmaster Wade.

The series ran from 2002 to 2007 and ran for 86 episodes. It starred Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible), Will Friedle (Ron Stoppable), Nancy Cartwright (Rufus), Tahj Mowry (Wade Load), John DiMaggio (Dr. Drakken), and Nicole Sullivan (Shego), and there will be plenty of fans who are happy to see the franchise return in a new form.

The original That’s So Raven ran from 2003 to 2007 and was nominated for two Emmy Awards.

The live-action Kim Possible debuts on Disney in 2019, while Raven’s Home hits Disney Channel for season 2 on June 25.