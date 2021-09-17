Ready Player One Star Reveals Reaction to Reading Sequel Novel

It took the nerd-centric novel Ready Player One quite a long time to make it to the big screen but when it did it brought every Easter egg you could imagine with it. Not long after filmmaker Steven Spielberg brought it to life did original writer Ernest Cline publish a sequel. Aptly titled Ready Player Two, the book continued the adventures of Art3mis and Parzival and according to Cline himself was put into motion by the fact that he was working on the feature film adaptation of the first. Speaking in a new interview, Ready Player One star Tye Sheridan, who played Wade Watts/Parzival, revealed his reaction to having read the book but stopped short of saying a sequel movie might happen.

“Yeah, I read it. It’s interesting. I love Ernie,” Sheridan said to The Hollywood Reporter when asked about the sequel novel. “I love all the places that he’s able to go and the worlds that he’s able to imagine. So it’s always fun reading his books. And in regard to a sequel of the film, I have no idea where they’re at or what the talks are at the studio. It’s just not up to me.”

In December of last year came the news that the . Despite a tepid critical response, Ready Player One went on to be a big box office success, grossing over $580 million worldwide. Cline himself confirmed the news with Inverse last year saying:

“It’s in the early stages right now, especially since Hollywood is in limbo right now. But I can tell from the experience of making the first movie that everybody had a lot of fun. We talked about the possibility of there being a Ready Player Two when we were making Ready Player One. In Hollywood you never know. I really tried my best to focus on just writing a sequel to my book. There are characters in the movie that are alive that aren’t alive in the book. I focused on trying to give fans the book without letting the film influence me. The movie will sort itself out later.”

Assuming that Ready Player Two makes it to big screens it’s unclear if Spielberg himself would even helm the project but it seems somewhat unlikely considering his ever busy schedule. Spielberg has previously given control away from sequels to movies he originally directed with both the .