Ready Player Two Movie in the Early Stages of Development

✖

It took nearly a decade for Ernest Cline's Ready Player One novel to finally come to life on the big screen, with Cline himself noting that his sequel novel, Ready Player Two, is already in the early stages of being developed into a movie. The sequel's road to a live-action adaptation will likely also be in flux, even with a previous movie already being made, as the coronavirus pandemic has seen the entire movie-making industry have to reimagine their approach to production, with Cline's comments implying that, while a sequel film seems likely, it's possible that any number of roadblocks could emerge along the way.

"It’s in the early stages right now, especially since Hollywood is in limbo right now," Cline confirmed with Inverse. "But I can tell from the experience of making the first movie that everybody had a lot of fun. We talked about the possibility of there being a Ready Player Two when we were making Ready Player One. In Hollywood you never know. I really tried my best to focus on just writing a sequel to my book. There are characters in the movie that are alive that aren’t alive in the book. I focused on trying to give fans the book without letting the film influence me. The movie will sort itself out later."

With the series unfolding in a world allowing characters to venture into a virtual space to pull off exciting adventures, the series has plenty of potential to explore all manner of stories, seemingly allowing for a number of follow-ups. Given that Steven Spielberg, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in history, developed the original film, it would lend credence to how much potential the concept has and likely lead to other ambitious filmmakers entering the franchise.

In the sequel novel, "Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday's contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday's vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous — and addictive — than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest — a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize. And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who'll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade's life and future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance. Lovingly nostalgic and wildly original as only Ernest Cline could conceive it, Ready Player Two takes us on another imaginative, run, action-packed adventure through his beloved virtual universe, and jolts us thrillingly into the future once again."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Ready Player Two adaptation.

Are you hoping we get a follow-up film? Let us know in the comments below!