The long-awaited sequel to Ernest Cline's best-selling novel, Ready Player One, is finally on the way to bookstore shelves. Ballantine Books announced on Wednesday morning that Ready Player Two was officially in the can and made the sequel available to preorder. The anticipated sequel will be available for purchased on November 24th, nine years after the release of the first book. While Ready Player One has been popular since its initial debut in 2011, the 2018 feature film adaptation from Steven Spielberg certainly skyrocketed its notoriety.

While the release date was confirmed by Ballantine Books, no details about the sequel's plot were released. It's likely that the new book will follow the story of the first directly, with Wade Watts once again taking on the lead role.

Ready Player Two will be a direct sequel to Cline's original novel, not taking into account the changes in the story from Spielberg's film. Back in 2018, just ahead of the movie's release, Cline spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and explained how the release of the film actually pushed him to work faster on the second book.

"I had to start writing the sequel last year while the movie was being finished just to stay ahead of the curve," Cline said. "It’s a good problem to have, but if this movie does well, the following week they'll decide whether or not they want to make Ready Player Two, and it occurred to me I should finish."

Cline went on to explain that he had always planned on writing more books on the series, even before the movie's success.

"I'd always intended to write more in the series," Cline added, "but I never imagined the movie would get done before I finished writing them. So, I had to kick it into high gear."

