Real Steel Director Offers Promising Update for Disney+ Series

Real Steel's director offered another update on the series and how it's going so far. Collider caught up with Shawn Levy to discuss the upcoming project and talk some Deadpool 3. While that conversation was going on, the filmmaker actually shared that he's begun hearing pitches for the series. Now, there's just been some people who actually went in a direction that he loved. But, it seems like th creative team is laser focused on getting something out there that works rather than trying to cash-in on name recognition. Levy even revealed that he's become much more protective over the property in the years since it hit the big screen. The pandemic saw a lot of people tuning into the movie over the lockdown period in 2020. That has reignited some interest about what to do with Real Steel down the road. For the director though, it all comes down the right script and until that was nailed down, he didn't want to get ahead of himself. Check out what else Levy had to say down below.

"But I will say that we heard a lot of pitches. And I realized, over the course of those pitches, that I am fiercely protective of 'Real Steel.' I'd rather make no show than the wrong show," he admitted. "And I finally heard a take that takes the lore of the movie and does some really exciting things with it. I'm finally getting really excited about where we're headed."

What's the Status of the Sequel Series?

Collider actually spoke to Levy this year about rumors of the new series. Things are not that far along, but they're moving in an encouraging direction so far. "It can't be filming this year. We have now a had several actual writer pitch meetings," Levy revealed. "We are narrowing down the search and the ideas behind the take. There's a lot of different ways to go. It's a little bit daunting because a lot of those ways are valid and cool. And which one is the right one? I'll go back to something I said in our Adam Project interview."

"I'm just going to have to go with my gut about what is the right one, because there is no objective arbiter of right and wrong. I don't think we're going to, no," he added. "Because even once we pick our writer, we're then opening a room, we're breaking a whole season of television. So it's more of a process. But we are definitely making good headway now. And the way the news broke and took off has been a big boon to the writer search."

