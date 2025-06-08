8 Reasons Why Superman Will Forever Be My Favorite Superhero

Superman doesn’t have the best track record on the big screen. After coming out of the gates swinging with Richard Donner’s movies, the Man of Steel has yet to really find his footing since. It’s not really his fault, with Donner having the rug pulled out from under him during production on Superman II and Bryan Singer failing to recapture the magic from the original movies in Superman Returns. Even Zack Snyder, who got the chance to build an entire universe around Superman, didn’t knock it out of the park, focusing on too many things at once and never giving characters enough time to marinate.

James Gunn is getting ready to give it another go with Superman, starring David Corenswet. The talented filmmaker hopes to remind audiences what makes the DC character so special, but he doesn’t have to do as much work as he might think. Superman is already so many people’s favorite superhero, including my own.

1) Superman Never Backs Down From a Fight

The movies always show Superman fighting with confidence. Even in Man of Steel, when he’s still getting his legs under him as a hero, he doesn’t hesitate to fight General Zod. The Kryptonian warrior is far more experienced than Superman, but everything is on the line. The same thing happens in Justice League when Superman returns from the dead to defeat Steppenwolf and save his allies.

2) Nothing Is More Important to Clark Kent Than Family

Part of the reason why Superman is always ready to throw down is that Earth is home to the two most important people in his life, Martha and Jonathan Kent. While Jonathan usually dies pretty early on in Clark Kent’s life, the hero never loses sight of the impact his parents have on him. He also spends plenty of time learning about his parents on Krypton, who gave up everything so he could live.

3) Superman Has Pretty Cool Friends

While there are very few fights that Superman can’t finish alone, everyone needs a support system, and he has a pretty great one. Characters like Batman and Wonder Woman are always ready to fight by his side, and they see him as a source of inspiration. Superman’s pals even go as far as to fight against him when he returns in Justice League and needs help remembering who he is.

4) Superman Has a Great Set of Powers

It’s hard to pinpoint a Superman fight on the big screen that’s dull due to the hero’s unique set of powers. Not only can he fly and utilize super-strength, but he also has heat vision and the criminally underrated freeze breath. When Superman makes use of all of his abilities, he’s impossible to stop, as seen during his fight with Steppenwolf.

5) Clark Kent Takes His Job Seriously

To blend into society, Clark gets a job as a journalist. It helps him stay close to Lois, but he can also keep his ear to the ground and leave to save the day without anyone being the wiser. However, Clark’s double life doesn’t mean he slacks off when he’s on the clock. As seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he wants to cover real stories, such as Batman terrorizing the people of Gotham.

6) Superman Is Just as Interesting When He Breaks Bad

Since Superman is the living embodiment of good, storytellers often like to push him to the edge to keep things fresh. Snyder uses this tactic in the DC Extended Universe by creating the Knightmare reality, where Superman becomes an agent for Darkseid. Despite losing all the best parts of himself, the Man of Steel is still as interesting as ever, with the details around his transformation being heartbreaking.

7) Superman’s Villains Are Some of the Best Ever

Batman has the best Rolodex of villains in the DC Universe, but Superman isn’t all that far behind. Physical threats like Doomsday are great challenges for the hero, while mental ones like Lex Luthor always come up with new ways to test their rival. Superman will get the best of both worlds in Gunn’s film, as it features both Luthor and Ultraman.

8) Lois Lane Does Things Her Own Way

Superman has a great partner, Lois Lane, who keeps him grounded. But Lois isn’t just some damsel in distress; she’s every bit as noble as Clark and always tries to do the right thing. When the two of them put their heads together, there aren’t many better duos in superhero media.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

Is Superman your favorite superhero? What do you think are his best qualities? Let us know in the comments below!