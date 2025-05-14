New Superman Trailer Finally Reveals A Key DCU Character

A character that has been missing from previous DC movies finally makes an appearance in the latest Superman trailer. With Superman being the first official movie of James Gunn’s new DC Universe, all eyes will be on the project not only for its storytelling, but also for what Easter eggs will be included. Superman will reintroduce audiences to Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, along with heroes like Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Metamorpho. But when it comes to characters with close ties to Clark Kent/Superman, the ones often overlooked are his parents. After seeing Jonathan Kent in previous trailers, today’s new trailer for Superman officially reveals his mother, Martha Kent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman’s adopted mother makes an appearance around the 2:20 mark in the official Superman trailer. Played by Neva Howell, Martha tells Clark Kent that she cleaned his boots and she’ll go gather them for him. It comes during a scene at the Kent Farm in Smallville, where we can also see Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince). This is the only time we get to see Martha Kent in Superman‘s new trailer, aside from a short shot of her rubbing Superman’s head while he’s unconscious in bed.

image credit: warner bros.

Fans of the DC Extended Universe will remember that the name “Martha” became a controversial word after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The fight between the Dark Knight and Man of Steel only came to an end when Batman was about to deliver the killing blow with a Kryptonite spear. Superman yells out to Batman to “find Martha,” which also happens to be the name of Batman’s mother. Batman flashes back to his parents’ deaths, allowing Lois Lane time to run in and tell Batman that Superman’s mother is named Martha. Somehow, this is enough to let the two heroes bond and bring their rivalry to an end.

The Superman trailer also fixes a key scene that caused backlash amongst fans. Some fans were annoyed that Superman reacted when getting hit in the head by a can thrown by a protester. His head moved slightly in earlier footage, and most notably, he blinks. Some fans felt like a superhero who has the power to have bullets bounce right off him probably shouldn’t be fazed by a tin can. It’s a minor detail that likely wouldn’t have been a big deal after the film’s release, but it seems that scene has been tweaked. The new Superman trailer now has the Man of Steel not reacting at all to the can bouncing off his head.

It’s possible that there were numerous takes of the scene in question, or special effects are in play. Either way, James Gunn appears to be exercising a lot of care with Superman, understanding how important he is as a symbol to his legion of fans. We’ll have to wait for Superman to land in theaters to see what the final product of the scene looks like.

Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” according to the synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Opening in theaters on July 11th, Superman stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Frank Grillo, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Sean Gunn.