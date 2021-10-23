A Record Seven Marvel Movies Are Scheduled for Release in 2023

A record seven total Marvel movies are set for release in 2023 from Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. The stacked schedule comes after Walt Disney Studios last week announced date changes for multiple movies, including a shift for Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels from 2022 to 2023. Sony on Friday claimed dates for two new Marvel movies in mid and late-2023 — potentially including a Venom 3 — bringing the year’s total to seven movies from Marvel Studios and Sony, co-producers on December release Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel’s 2023 slate includes The Marvels (February 17), teaming Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani); Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5), the final chapter in director James Gunn’s trilogy; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (July 28), the Ant-Man threequel recently moved out of February; and an untitled movie set for November 3.

From Sony, the Spider-Man and Venom 2 studio will release two new Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe movies on June 23 and October 6; Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the iconic Sinister Six villain, was previously announced for January 13, 2023.

The seven total from Marvel and Sony top the four of 2017 (Fox/Marvel’s Logan, and Marvel Studios sequels Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok); and the six released in 2018 (Marvel’s Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Fox’s Deadpool 2, and Sony’s Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

2019 saw the release of another five (Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants, Marvel’s Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home); with five more to come in 2022 (Sony’s Morbius and Spider-Verse 2; from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

In May, Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch told Variety that “there actually is a plan” to better bridge Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe home to Tom Holland’s wall-crawler. Panitch teased this plan would become clear after Spider-Man: No Way Home, where an unmasked Peter Parker (Holland) unwittingly unleashes the multiverse when he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.