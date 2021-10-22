What are the Two New Sony Marvel Movies?

The year 2023 is shaping up to be a huge one for fans of Marvel movies. Along with the expected slate of Marvel Studios films, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe continues to grow its corner of the Spider-Verse. The latest development finds Sony adding two untitled Marvel movies to its 2023 schedule. These projects join the January 2023 Kraven the Hunter movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. So what could these mysterious Marvel movies be? There are a couple of obvious candidates, along with some obscure wildcards that will shock fans.

Sony’s most recent Marvel release is the Tom Hardy-starring Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The sequel to the 2018 surprise hit will more than likely garner a third follow-up to give the Venom franchise a trilogy. Plus, as those who stayed long enough to witness Let There Be Carnage’s post-credits scene are aware, Sony and Marvel are setting up an inevitable confrontation between Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. At this time it’s unknown if Venom can cross over to appear in a Marvel Studios movie, so the more likely scenario is Holland guest-starring in Venom 3, which could land with a 2023 release date. The existence of Marvel’s multiverse makes a crossover possible, and it would make sense for Sony to capitalize on this as soon as possible. Perhaps a Venom/Spider-Man crossover movie to really excite fans is in the cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Sony owns the rights to a number of Spider-Man supporting characters, it allows the studio to pick and choose which characters to give a spotlight to. One hero almost guaranteed to headline a feature film is Spider-Woman. A February 2020 report stated Sony is developing a Spider-Woman movie with Olivia Wilde behind the camera. Fan speculation placed Daisy Ridley taking on the role of Jessica Drew, and the Star Wars alum spoke to ComicBookMovie.com about the rumors.

“Well, it’s funny because someone asked me off the cuff about the Spider-Woman rumours recently, and I went, ‘Oh, that sounds great.’ Apparently, I’ve now declared myself a frontrunner to be Spider-Woman which isn’t true!” Ridley told CBM. “It’s funny because I don’t really choose things…I [didn’t] set out to do another ‘big film.’ I just read the [Chaos Walking] script, loved it, and loved the idea of it.”

She added, “Basically, should something come along and be great, of course I’d be open to anything. I just finished WandaVision. What they did with it is so amazing and different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is ever shifting and reimagining itself would be very exciting.”

A 2023 Spider-Woman movie would allow Sony to diversify its hero slate, adding another leading lady to the likes of Morbius, Kraven and Venom. With Wilde reportedly attached, Spider-Woman should be one of the leading candidates to take a 2023 slot on the Sony schedule.

There are also a number of lower-tiered heroes reportedly getting features from Sony. Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are reportedly developing a script for a film starring Madame Web. So far a director hasn’t been attached, though news of that could surface at any time. Madame Web is inflicted with a neuromuscular disease, leaving her paralyzed and blind. However, her powers consist of telepathy, clairvoyance, and precognition. She recently appeared in writer Nick Spencer’s run on Amazing Spider-Man, working together with Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Woman and Silk.

Finally, a true wildcard for a Sony 2023 Marvel film is Jackpot. A Spider-Man spinoff featuring Jackpot would introduce a hero many fans aren’t familiar with, though she would be another female-driven choice for the big screen. It’s been some years since Jackpot graced a Marvel comic, but there are once again reports of Sony looking to do something with the character. Of course, we also can’t forget the movie plans for Black Cat and Silver Sable, though a team-up film was ultimately scrapped for now. Maybe solo films for the duo are in the cards.

What are your choices for Sony’s two new Marvel movies in 2023? Fill the comments with your speculation below!