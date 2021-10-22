Sony Announces Two New Marvel Movies for 2023

Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters is just getting started. The Sony-owned franchise — which now officially happens to be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — just added two new dates in 2023. Instead of just Kraven the Hunter debuting in January 2023, the studio has also added release dates for unannounced projects on June 23, 2023 and October 6, 2023. It’s unclear when the studio intends to reveal what movies will fill those dates.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been a darling at the box office for Sony, a clear indication the studio will continue building out the live-action franchise featuring characters from the Spider-Man family of characters. Interestingly enough, that June date falls in peak blockbuster season, and just so happens to be two years removed from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Keeping with the same release schedule, one might think that could be the fourth Spidey flick set in the MCU. That October date would then follow the same pattern with Venom.

Whatever the case, Let There Be Carnage was responsible for introducing its eponymous character to the MCU, a collaborative effort between the crews of that film and No Way Home.

“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team… We worked together on it,” Feige confirmed with THR on the red carpet during Monday’s Eternals premiere.

For what it’s worth, Sony boss Sanford Panitch has teased a crossover between the two franchise since last year.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently in theaters. The only two other films with release dates include Morbius on January 28, 2022 and Kraven the Hunter on January 13, 2023.