Red One: Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson Try to Save Christmas in New Trailer

Chris Evans and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are invading the holidays this year, as the duo team up for a new Christmas adventure film called Red One. From Jumanji director Jake Kasdan, Red One is an action comedy that brings the energy of most superhero blockbusters to the North Pole, following an unlikely duo that have to track down a kidnapped Santa Claus in order to save Christmas.

Red One doesn't hit theaters until November 15th, but Amazon MGM is getting a head start on the festivities this year by beginning the advertising push before the start of October. On Sunday evening, the studio unveiled the second trailer for Red One, offering up a few more jokes, some extra action, and giving fans a better idea of what the movie has in store. You can check it out in the video below!

Johnson stars in Red One as Callum Drift, the head of the E.L.F. Task Force that are tasked with finding Santa after he's taken. Evans plays Jake O'Malley, a legendary tracker and "Level Four Naughty Lister" who is force to help Drift and his team in their mission. The film also stars Lucy Liu as Zoe, who recruits Jack for the mission, and J.K. Simmons, who plays St. Nicholas himself.

Red One was directed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle helmer Jake Kasdan, with a script from Fast & Furious scribe Chris Morgan.

This will be Evans' first time starring in a Christmas movie, which is apparently something he's been hoping to do for most of his career.

"I've been in this industry for too long, but I've never seen a Christmas movie come across my lap," Evans previously told ComicBook.com. "It's never been on my radar. They happen. They're occasional. But it's never been something that's come my way. So the fact that this one popped up, I was like 'I can't say no to this. I just can't.' And Dwayne is just unbelievable. He's such a nice guy. He's incredible what he does actually, he's so funny. He's really charming and really knows. What [he] knows, he's great at it and does it really, really well. And Jake Kasdan, the director, is just fantastic and the script is really funny."

"I just was like, I gotta take this opportunity," Evans continued. "And it was fantastic. It was one of the best working experiences I ever had. I actually was worried 'Is this gonna ruin Christmas for me?' because it's so special. 'Do I really want to see my mug every Christmas?' But I'm telling you, every day was Christmas, and when it wrapped I was like 'Aww.' Believe me, I couldn't get enough of it. So yeah, it was a great decision."

Red One arrives in theaters on November 15th.