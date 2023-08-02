The Wheel of Time Debuts First Scene of Season 2

The Wheel of Time dropped the first scene of Season 2 a bit early on Prime Video. Today, Prime Video announced that the first scene of Season 2 has been added to the finale of Season 1 as a "special surprise bonus" for fans. This was done as a homage to The Wheel of Time book series, which placed the first chapter of the next novel of the series at the end of each book to help tease what was to come. Even more exciting is that new scene is an adaptation of the famed "Darkfriend Social" scene from the prologue of The Great Hunt, in which it was revealed that many Darkfriends (servants of the Dark One) had infiltrated many major groups, including the Aes Sedai, the Children of the Light, and even the Tinkers.

The new season of The Wheel of Time is an adaptation of The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn, the second and the third novels of The Wheel of Time series. The official description of the new series reads: " Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) learns he is The Dragon Reborn-a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world ... or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark."

The series stars stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, with Dónal Finn joining the cast as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney joining as Elayne Trakand.

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time will debut on September 1st.