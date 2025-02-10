Daisy Ridley Provides Star Wars Update (and Promises the Story is Good)

Play video

The story of Rey is going to continue in a new Star Wars movie, tentatively titled Star Wars: New Jedi Order. For now, that’s all we really know about the film, other than the fact that Daisy Ridley will return to star and that it’s being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. After a couple of different writers have had their names attached to the project, Ocean’s Twelve scribe George Nolfi is putting the screenplay together, and Ridley feels like the whole thing is moving in the right direction.

ComicBook recently spoke to Ridley in support of her starring turn in Martin Campbell’s new film, Cleaner, which hits theaters on February 21st. When the subject of Star Wars came up, Ridley shared an update on the new movie’s progress, reiterating her excitement for what’s to come.

“I have not read the latest script, but I know what’s happening, and I know the story, and I think what feels really good is that George is a phenomenal writer,” Ridley told us. “I think we’re making sure that this story is the best way, this script is the best way to tell the story, and I think it will be worthwhile. for everyone watching it, and I am very excited, yeah.”

New Jedi Order is going to follow Rey’s journey after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but what the galaxy looks like in that time period we have no idea. This will basically be uncharted territory for the Star Wars franchise.

It’s safe to assume, though, that this will be a true solo story for Rey, who was the lead in the Star Wars sequel trilogy but basically operated in the nostalgic shadow of Luke and Leia throughout all three movies. With the original characters all now gone, Rey has the ability to really break out on her own and tell and lead and individual story.

All signs are pointing towards Rey trying to find other Force-sensitive people like herself, working to potentially start a new version of the Jedi. However, as we know from Luke’s past (and mistakes), that’s easier said than done. Rebuilding the Jedi Order never seems to go that well, and the same pitfalls ensue. Knowing the challenges that Luke faced will hopefully help Rey on her journey.

