Rey’s Star Wars Movie Gets Biggest Update in Months As Daisy Ridley Makes an Exciting Promise to Fans

Star Wars fans finally have some new movies to look forward to, as The Mandalorian & Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter will hit theaters over the next couple of years. Beyond that, Lucasfilm has a long list of other big-screen projects in various stages of development, including Star Wars: New Jedi Order, which will chronicle Rey’s quest to pass down her knowledge of the Force to the next generation. That film was announced back at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy confirmed as director. Since then, New Jedi Order has cycled through multiple writers and still doesn’t have a release date. Despite the behind-the-scenes problems, star Daisy Ridley is remaining optimistic.

Speaking with IGN, where she also touched on the saga of cancelled Star Wars spinoff The Hunt for Ben Solo, Ridley discussed where things stand with New Jedi Order. “Honestly, there are scripts that I read five years ago, and now I’ve gone, ‘Oh, maybe they will actually happen,’” she said. “I think over the years, I’ve learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive. The hurdles are vast … But with [New Jedi Order] particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it.”

New Jedi Order Is Important for Star Wars’ Movie Future

Not only has Rey been referred to as “the most valuable cinematic asset” in the Star Wars franchise, there are rumors suggesting New Jedi Order will be the first film in a whole line of movies that flesh out the New Jedi Order era, culminating with a massive crossover event that ties various storylines together. Of course, nothing on that front is officially confirmed, but it illustrates how critical New Jedi Order could be to Lucasfilm’s plans moving forward. Even if it’s just a standalone film, it’s still an important project for the studio, continuing Rey’s arc years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought the Skywalker Saga to an uneven close. New Jedi Order could be a way to atone for The Rise of Skywalker‘s shortcomings, carving out a satisfying new chapter for Rey.

With all that in mind, it’s vital for Lucasfilm to make sure all the pieces are perfectly in place before rolling cameras on New Jedi Order. While the extended wait for the film has been frustrating, it’s better if the filmmakers take their time instead of rushing something for the sake of meeting a release date. Though the Star Wars sequel trilogy was divisive from a storytelling perspective, each installment grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and Rey remains a popular character, so New Jedi Order has a lot of potential to be something special.

Ridley has made similar comments about New Jedi Order in the past, but it’s encouraging that she continues to openly discuss the film’s development, illustrating that the film remains actively in the works. Her promise to fans that the wait will be worth it is also great to see. The people involved with New Jedi Order know it’s taken longer than anticipated to get the film off the ground, and the creative team is doing everything in its power to ensure the movie lives up to expectations. It’s a testament to Lucasfilm’s commitment to the project that they’re being so patient with it. The studio is giving New Jedi Order the care and attention it deserves, which is what the Star Wars franchise needs right now after some rocky years.

Hopefully, future updates will provide more concrete information about New Jedi Order. Assuming Lucasfilm sticks to one film release per calendar year as before, the Rey spinoff won’t hit theaters until 2028 at the earliest, which gives Lucasfilm plenty of time to iron out concerns over the script. Perhaps there could be some kind re-reveal that takes place during the D23 Expo 2026 or Star Wars Celebration 2027, building hype and anticipation for Ridley’s return to the franchise.

