Rhys Darby Returning For ‘Jumanji’ Sequel

An untitled sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is currently in production, and there are tons of actors from the previous film that you can expect to see again.

The exciting list of returning names includes Rhys Darby, who played the game’s players’ guide, Nigel, in the last movie. According to Deadline, the New Zealander, who is best known for HBO’s Flight of the Conchords and TBS’s Wrecked, has officially signed on for the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Darby isn’t the only cast member to return. The film’s stars are all coming back, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Deadline reports that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity.

The cast for the film is only growing, with an exciting list of newcomers on the roster. Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, will be joining the cast. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that Danny DeVito of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Batman Returns fame was signed up to play a part in the film. DeVito is not the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also joining the project.

“From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — its been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

Last week, it was also announced that Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez was also cast in the film.

The new film will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the previous movie and comedies such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Orange County. Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg are returning to write the film. Rosenberg has plenty of impressive writing credits, including Con Air, High Fidelity, and Venom. Pinkner also wrote for Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and various television shows, including Lost and Fringe.

Johnson has been keeping fans posted on the production process, sharing lots of fun BTS photos.

In addition to rejoining Jumanji, Darby is also lending his voice to the upcoming animated film, Mosley. He’ll be joined by Lucy Lawless, John Rhys-Davies, and Temuera Morrison. Darby frequently provides his vocal talents to animated projects, most recently appearing in episodes of Bob’s Burgers, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Voltron.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!