Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle TV Spots Reveal New Footage

Ahead of the film’s debut in just a few weeks time, Universal Pictures has released a slew of new TV spots for the upcoming Dolittle. A fresh reboot of the classic children’s book, the film sees Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. starring as the titular animal-talking character and marking his first starring role since Avengers: Endgame. With the film debuting in exactly one month, five new spots have arrived online featuring a ton of new footage from the upcoming film which reunites Downy with his fellow MCU star Tom Holland, and even includes Marvel newcomer Kumail Nanjiani. Check it out in the player above and look for Dolittle to arrive on January 17, 2020.

Downey Jr has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he can be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011. Rumors are circulating as well that he’ll appear in the upcoming Black Widow movie from Marvel Studios in a cameo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth. Here’s the official synopsis:

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.