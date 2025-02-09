Robert Eggers Teases Next Movie is “Darkest Thing” He’s Made (And We’re Excited)

Fresh off the triumphant box office of Nosferatu, visionary filmmaker Robert Eggers isn’t taking a break from haunting our collective nightmares. During a recent Q&A session at Film At Lincoln Center’s “Conjuring ‘Nosferatu’: Robert Eggers Presents” series, the acclaimed director sent shivers through the audience with a tantalizing glimpse into his next venture. The project, titled Werwulf, promises to push the boundaries of horror even further than his previous works. This upcoming werewolf tale, slated for a Christmas 2026 release through Focus Features, reunites Eggers with The Northman co-writer Sjón in what could be the director’s most ambitious undertaking yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a medieval werewolf movie,” Eggers said. “It’s also the darkest thing I’ve ever written by far.”

The announcement comes at a particularly promising time for Eggers, whose Nosferatu remake has defied industry expectations by generating $174 million at the box office – more than triple its production budget. This impressive performance stands in stark contrast to recent attempts at reviving classic monster properties, notably outperforming Universal’s contemporary offerings, including The Invisible Man, Renfield, and their own werewolf adaptation, Wolf Man.

The project has already attracted notable talent behind the scenes, with Chris Columbus, who served as producer on Nosferatu, returning to shepherd Werwulf to the screen. This continued collaboration suggests a strong vote of confidence in Eggers’ vision, particularly given the director’s track record for delivering critically acclaimed genre pieces that challenge audience expectations while maintaining a sense of authenticity.

For those familiar with Eggers’ filmography, the promise of his “darkest” work yet carries significant weight. His previous films, including The Lighthouse, The Witch, and The Northman as well as Nosferatu have never shied away from disturbing imagery or challenging themes, featuring everything from infanticide to supernatural assault. The director’s commitment to pushing boundaries while maintaining artistic integrity has earned him a dedicated following among horror enthusiasts and critics.

Focus Features’ decision to schedule Werwulf for a Christmas Day 2026 release also shows their faith in Eggers’ ability to deliver another success, following the holiday horror precedent established by Nosferatu. This strategic positioning suggests the studio’s confidence in the film’s potential to offer a sophisticated alternative to traditional seasonal fare while capitalizing on the growing appetite for prestige horror.

As anticipation builds for Werwulf, the combination of Eggers’ meticulous approach to period authenticity, his reunion with co-writer Sjón, and the promise of unprecedented darkness suggests that audiences are in for a uniquely haunting interpretation of werewolf mythology. As the movie prepares to begin filming, fans are excited to find out which actors will star in this medieval horror story.

Werewulf is scheduled to open in theaters December 25, 2026. Are you excited for Werewulf? Let us know your thoughts in our comment section!