Robert Eggers’ Next Movie Revealed (and Its the Perfect Nosferatu Follow-Up)

Filmmaker Robert Eggers has found the next movie to follow up his smash hit Nosferatu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eggers is reuniting with Focus Features for Werwulf, and as the name suggests, it’s a werewolf project sticking to the horror and otherworldly themes Eggers has become known for. Werwulf has been slotted for a 2026 release on Christmas Day, which is the same day Nosferatu made its way to theaters and shot to second place at the box office. Early reports state Werwulf will be set in 13th century England and be made in color instead of black-and-white.

Focus Featuers, a division of Universal, has been behind all of Eggers’ projects, which include the aforementioned Nosferatu, The Northman, and The Witch and The Lighthouse, one of his earlier projects. Werwulf is co-written by Eggers and Sjón, who he teamed with on The Northman writing duties. Chris and Eleanor Columbus will executive produce.

Nosferatu is a Dracula adaptation starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Foe, Bill Skarsgard, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Some have labled Nosferatu the best Dracula adaptation of all time, which is a pretty lofty claim. Nevertheless, there will assuredly be interest in Werwulf after the success of Nosferatu. The latter netted over $40 million at the box office during its five-day opening the week of Christmas.

Eggers recently revealed how the final scene in Nosferatu between Count Orlok and Ellen Hutter was originally different from what made the final cut. When asked about the protagonists’ embrace at the end and whether it turned out to be a good conclusion to the story, Eggers said that this had always been the plan.

“Even as I was struggling to figure out the blocking of Orlok’s demise, that final shot was always going to be the final shot,” Eggers told Variety. “It’s nice to have our own version of the ‘Death and the Maiden’ motif. I think it looks pretty nice.”

However, there was more to the scene than what was shown in the final film, something that Eggers said initially was “too demented,” before elaborating that things were far more bloody for Orlok.

“Well, if you look very closely at that shot, Orlok is still bleeding out of his eyes, ears and nose,” he said. “There are some maggot holes in his back. We also rigged it so that he would be bleeding out of his anus, but it was very comical. When we started rolling, we had to literally put a cork in it.”

Nosferatu is available on digital and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18th.