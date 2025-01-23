New Labyrinth Officially in the Works From Nosferatu’s Robert Eggers

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers has officially signed on to make a new Labyrinth movie. According to a report from Deadline, the filmmaker will write and direct the project, reuniting with his The Northman collaborator Sjón on the script. Eggers’ film is described as “a sequel” to the original 1986 movie from Jim Henson, which starred Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, meaning it isn’t a remake. However, story details beyond that are unknown at this point. Despite agreeing to helm the Labyrinth follow-up now, Eggers’ next film is the recently announced Werwulf, which is slated to hit theaters on Christmas 2026.

Word about Eggers’ Labyrinth first popped up in December 2024; at that time, it was believed the film was going to be a remake of Henson’s work. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Eggers discussed the possibility of making a new Labyrinth movie, telling us, “The thing is, I always have a ton of things in development because you need to to survive this industry and you don’t know what is going to hit next.” The filmmaker expressed a desire for his next project to be “an original movie.”

Eggers is coming off his critically acclaimed Nosferatu remake, which became the highest-grossing title of his career. As of this writing, Nosferatu has earned $156.8 million worldwide against a $50 million production budget. The film is now available to watch on digital, with the Blu-ray scheduled to release February 18th. Nosferatu earned four nominations at the 97th Academy Awards.

Legacy sequels have been a hot trend in Hollywood for a while now, revitalizing classic properties for a new audience without erasing the installments that older fans love. Many of these have gone on to gross substantial figures at the box office, a fate Tri-Star hopes the Labyrinth follow-up will achieve. While the 1986 original wasn’t the biggest draw during its initial theatrical run ($34 million worldwide), it has since gained a substantial cult following. It’s plausible the new Labyrinth will attract a sizable audience from the get-go, especially with Eggers’ pedigree. Some legacy sequels haven’t worked from a creative perspective, but the director has an excellent track record.

With Werwulf next on Eggers’ plate, viewers will probably have to wait a while to see his take on Labyrinth. The film most likely won’t be ready until 2027 or 2028 at the earliest. As the project comes together, it will be interesting to see what direction Eggers takes regarding the story. Perhaps Connelly will reprise her role of Sarah Williams, revisiting the character decades later. It would also be a nice touch if Eggers kept Labyrinth true to its roots with practical puppetry to portray the various creatures.